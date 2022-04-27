Here Are Our Favorite Edibles That Now Have Twice the Potency Than Previously Allowed by State Law

When consumers first learned that Oregon’s new legal THC limit for edibles would increase this April from 50 mg to 100 mg per package, stoners statewide agreed it was about time. Manufacturers, however, were less enthusiastic—particularly owners of smaller brands who would need to modify their formulations and start scoring products to indicate serving sizes.

“Before I say anything, I want to emphasize that the OLCC is made up of some of the most understanding, thoughtful and compassionate people I have ever had the pleasure of working with,” says Laurie Wolf, founder of Laurie + MaryJane and member of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission’s cannabis advisory committee. “With that said, to put it bluntly, it has been a real pain in the neck. Asking us to completely retool our production process from soup to nuts, benefited the large, multistate operators and caused little companies like us a nearly immeasurable amount of totally unnecessary grief.”

“It is important to note that edibles are not required to have up to 100 mg THC in the package,” says OLCC spokesman Bryant Haley, “OLCC-licensed processors can continue to make edibles that are less than 100 mg THC. It’s a ceiling, not a requirement.”

Even though the higher concentration limit is a suggestion, supply must meet demand, and faced with ever-increasing inflation, it’s clear that consumers are looking for more bang for their buck. So even though we may have to sit tight while some of our favorite smaller producers create new recipes, there are plenty of higher-dose edibles on shelves now. We rounded up some of the best products currently in stores.

GUMMIES

Drops

Drops produces strain-specific fruit pastilles, or jellies, that are dusted with sugar and often retain a significant amount of terpy cannabis flavor. For users who prefer to taste the weed in their edibles, this gummy is a good choice. Drops’ 100 mg packages are available in a variety of flavors (lemon, lime, blackberry, watermelon, orange, raspberry, cherry) and strains.

Wyld

Oregon-based Wyld has 100 mg offerings in multiple flavors made with real fruit, including its original marionberry and raspberry gummies. The packages contain 10 servings, so users can share with pals or up their doses to blast off on a solo magic carpet ride.

Smokiez

Smokies is an established interstate producer, and its 100 mg edibles were ready to roll April 1, the day the concentration limit officially increased. The fruit chews come in a handful of flavors, such as blackberry, blueberry and apple, and are packaged in shareable bags.

Mule Kicker

Another local brand, Mule Extracts, recently launched a line of 100 mg gummies called Mule Kicker. The edibles are exceptional because they feel as though they’ve been designed for high-tolerance users, packaged as a single, dense candy rather than in a bag of shareable chews. Fun flavors like pineapple dreams, twisted citrus and tropical tango also make Mule Kicker unique.

Lunchbox Alchemy Squibs

Another edible seemingly designed for experienced consumers with a sky-high tolerance is Lunchbox Alchemy Squibs. The gummy can be broken up into servings, but it’s enjoyed by most as a single dose. Squibs are available in a variety of classic, fruit-candy flavors.

CHOCOLATE

Grön Chocolate High-Dose Mini Bar

Grön also got the memo that a 100 mg ceiling is less about larger, shareable servings and more about single doses for high-tolerance users. The brand’s chocolate is 72% cacao, and its newest line of bars is made with vapor-extracted, solventless THC to preserve the candy’s rich flavor profile.

BAKED GOODS

Better Edibles CannaCrispy

Better Edibles makes great trial snacks, and its 100 mg tribute to the Rice Krispies treat is another fantastic backpack addition. These budget-friendly bars are more shareable than your typical gummy, but essentially still feel like a single serving. Bonus: They won’t melt in your fanny pack while you’re on a hike.

SDK Chocolate Chip Cookie

For die-hard cookie lovers, SDK has delivered a 100 mg version of its flagship chocolate chip biscuit. These cookies are on the firm side, so breaking one into 10 servings is a messy proposition. Plan on eating the whole thing in one sitting. SDK uses high-quality regional ingredients for each batch, like Bob’s Red Mill grains and Darigold butter.

DRINKS

Major Pink Lemonade

Whether you’re making cannabis cocktails for your squad or sipping straight from the bottle, Major’s Pink Lemonade can be enjoyed multiple ways. Now, at 100 mg per container, users have the option of stretching out their consumption over the course of an event, or making the drink an event in itself by cautiously doling out smaller doses to lower-toleranced homies.

