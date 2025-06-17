The River Called: It’s Ready to Cruise

This story is published in cooperation with Willamette Week and Portland Spirit.

Stepping onto a Portland Spirit riverboat feels like you’re about to go on a voyage into the sweet unknown. There’s a palpable excitement in the air during boarding. Whether it’s a charming dinner cruise, a happy hour cruise or going out on one of the zippy little Explorer Jetboat trips, any seat is a good seat.

A popular choice (and a cute date, platonic or romantic) is one of the brunch, lunch, or dinner cruises, where you can enjoy a piano serenade to accompany your meal. If you’re saluting an anniversary, a birthday, a job quitting or a life milestone, whisper your celebratory day to a staff member (or put it in your reservation notes) and you may just be sung a shout out.

Aside from all the charm inside the boat, what’s really spectacular are the views. Cruise down the Willamette to check out the wild frontier of Elk Rock Island and the underside of every bridge from Portland to Lake Oswego. Each cruise whisks you away from city-scape to wilderness in a matter of minutes, and feels like you’re getting away from it all—even if it’s just for a couple hours.

Still not sure? We’ve narrowed down our top five reasons to take a Portland Spirit Cruise this summer. Ayoy, mates, the river calleth.

Opens in new window The Bigfoot Cruise is an immersive experience perfect for any adventure-lover.

Reason #1: You can get a taste of adventure without having to drive out of the city to find it. Legend has it the Pacific Northwest is home to one of the most renowned cryptids in the world: Bigfoot. Portland Spirit’s Bigfoot Adventure Cruise takes you on an expedition rich with lore. It begins with finding a seat on Portland Spirit’s smaller, sportier sibling, the Explorer Jetboat. Once you’ve boarded, you’ll travel 80 miles round trip at high-speeds to Multnomah Falls and see landmarks along both the Willamette and Columbia Rivers.

As you zip along, you’ll listen to exclusive narration by Cliff Barackman while live tour guides provide curated information about the legendary Bigfoot, including sightings in the Columbia River Gorge. From June 23 to September 29, there are only 3 departures a week. Needless to say, these cruises vanish faster than a Sasquatch (Bigfoot) in the wild!

Opens in new window Explorer cruises are an adventure-style experience traveling at speeds up to 45 miles per hour. (Vincent Termini 19168460700)

Reason #2: It’s an opportunity to see some of Portland’s natural wonders from a whole new perspective. If you’re the adventure type—and looking for some truly awesome sights, but not so interested in Bigfoot—the 7 Wonders of the Gorge cruise is for you. This option provides the opportunity to see some of the region’s most acclaimed natural wonders. You’ll hop aboard the speedy Explorer Jetboat before propelling toward the acclaimed scenery of the Willamette and Columbia Rivers and landmarks such as Cape Horn, Multnomah Falls, Crown Point, Rooster Rock, Beacon Rock, and Mount Hood. A live narrator will supply you with a steady stream of knowledge, allowing you to embody your inner voyager. This route offers nine departures a week from June 21 through September 29.

Opens in new window Take in beautiful views while savoring freshly prepared Northwest cuisine — crafted right on board.

Reason #3: Portland Spirit has options that make you, and everyone you’re with, feel pampered. What’s more pleasant than having a meal on the water, safe from the landlocked heat? Not much, in our honest opinion. Lucky for all locals and tourists, Portland Spirit offers elevated meal cruise options for lunch and dinner (and brunch, but we’ll get to that). All meal time cruises are either 2 hours or 2.5 hours. Dinner includes a three-course dinner consisting of Northwest cuisine, live piano music and narration of the sights on the outer decks. Lunch cruises feature plated entree options and a house dessert, offering an effective way to switch up your normal dining routine. Don’t forget—these cruises are perfect for celebrating special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, or even first dates.

Opens in new window Happy hour cruises get you on the river with friends, for a family adventure or with visitors scoping out Portland for the first time. (Vincent Termini 19168460700)

Reason #4:Catching a cruise can also mean taking on a new Happy Hour experience. Portland Spirit offers a happy hour experience unlike any other: hosted on the Spirit, as you travel along the Willamette taking in the sights. There’s a full bar, and a special happy hour menu available, because Portland’s iconic bridges are best enjoyed with a libation… or two. Happy Hour cruises are perfect for work places, friend groups or families looking for a refreshing take on an old classic. This cruise launched last year and was so popular that Portland Spirit expanded its schedule! Currently the Happy Hour cruises run Friday to Sunday in June & September, and every day in July and August.

Opens in new window On a brunch cruise, you can sip on mimosas (included) while enjoying live piano music and stunning river views.

Reason #5: It’s a great way to level up your regular brunch routine, minus a line. Brunch-heads, this one if for you.Portland Spirit does brunch in a way no other spot in the city does—traveling along the Willamette River.The brunch cruise is 2 hours and features a decadent buffet of breakfast and lunch options, and, of course, mimosas. While other brunchers endure long wait times, the Portland Spirit ensures you get the full experience while bypassing the wait list. From the moment you step on a Portland Spirit brunch cruise, it’s smooth sailing.

To plan your summer cruise, head to www.portlandspirit.com/.