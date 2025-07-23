2025 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Food

Best Bagel
- Winner: Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels
- Second Place: Spielman Bagels & Coffee
- Finalist: Bernstein’s Bagels
Best Bakery
- Winner: Dos Hermanos
- Second Place: Grand Central Bakery
- Finalist: Jinju Patisserie
Best Barbeque
- Winner: Matt’s BBQ
- Second Place: Podnah’s Pit Barbecue
- Finalist: Reverend’s BBQ
Best Brunch Spot
- Winner: Screen Door Restaurant
- Second Place: Tin Shed Garden Cafe
- Finalist: Jam on Hawthorne
Best Burger
- Winner: Tulip Shop Tavern
- Second Place: PDX Sliders
- Finalist: Killer Burger
Best Catering Service
- Winner: ¿Por Qué No?
- Second Place: Elephants Delicatessen
- Finalist: Tamale Boy
Best Chinese Restaurant
- Winner: Duck House
- Second Place: Shandong
- Finalist: Master Kong
Best Deli
- Winner: Elephants Delicatessen
- Second Place: Ben & Esther’s Vegan Delicatessen
- Finalist: The Baker’s Mark
Best Donut
- Winner: Pip’s Original Doughnuts & Chai
- Second Place: Doe Donuts
- Finalist: Blue Star
Best Ethiopian Restaurant
- Winner: Queen of Sheba
- Second Place: Enat Kitchen
- Finalist: Bete-Lukas
Best Family-Friendly Restaurant
- Winner: Fire on the Mountain
- Second Place: ¿Por Qué No?
- Finalist: Hopworks Brewery
Best Food Cart
- Winner: Tokyo Sando
- Second Place: Mole Mole
- Finalist: Smaaken Waffles
Best French Restaurant
- Winner: Petite Provence
- Second Place: Canard
- Finalist: Le Pigeon
Best Gluten-Free Restaurant
- Winner: kann
- Second Place: Harlow
- Finalist: Mestizo
Best Ice Cream
- Winner: Salt & Straw
- Second Place: Fifty Licks
- Finalist: Kate’s Ice Cream
Best Indian Restaurant
- Winner: Swagat Indian Cuisine NW
- Second Place: Bollywood Theater
- Finalist: Maruti Indian Restaurant
Best Italian Restaurant
- Winner: Nostrana
- Second Place: Montelupo
- Finalist: Gabbiano’s
Best Late-Night Eats
- Winner: Luc Lac
- Second Place: Bye and Bye
- Finalist: Thunderbird Bar
Best Mediterranean Restaurant
- Winner: Nicholas Restaurant
- Second Place: Shalom Y’all
- Finalist: Bluto’s
Best Mexican Restaurant
- Winner: ¿Por Qué No?
- Second Place: Güero
- Finalist: Mis Tacones
Best Pizza
- Winner: Baby Doll Pizza
- Second Place: Apizza Scholls
- Finalist: Scottie’s Pizza Parlor
Best Ramen
- Winner: Afuri
- Second Place: Kayo’s Ramen Bar
- Finalist: Kinboshi Ramen
Best Sandwich Shop
- Winner: Taste Tickler
- Second Place: The Baker’s Mark
- Finalist: Devil’s Dill
Best Soul Food
- Winner: Dirty Lettuce
- Second Place: Miss Delta
- Finalist: Kee’s #Loaded Kitchen
Best South Asian Restaurant
- Winner: Mirisata
- Second Place: Nepali Kitchen
- Finalist: Silsila The Flaming Tandoor
Best Sushi
- Winner: Bamboo Sushi
- Second Place: Yama Sushi & Izakaya
- Finalist: Bluefin Tuna & Sushi
Best Sweet Shop/Chocolatier
- Winner: Jinju Patisserie
- Second Place: Missionary Chocolates
- Finalist: The Meadow
Best Taco
- Winner: Taquería Los Puñales
- Second Place: ¿Por Qué No?
- Finalist: Matt’s BBQ Tacos
Best Thai Restaurant
- Winner: Eem
- Second Place: Paadee
- Finalist: Thai Peacock
Best Vegetarian/Vegan Restaurant
- Winner: Harlow
- Second Place: Mis Tacones
- Finalist: norah
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
- Winner: Luc Lac
- Second Place: Friendship Kitchen
- Finalist: Pho Hung
Best Wings
- Winner: Fire on the Mountain
- Second Place: FRYBABY
- Finalist: Alberta Street Market