2025 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Food

Portland’s best food, voted by you.

By Promotions

Best Bagel

  • Winner: Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels
  • Second Place: Spielman Bagels & Coffee
  • Finalist: Bernstein’s Bagels

Best Bakery

  • Winner: Dos Hermanos
  • Second Place: Grand Central Bakery
  • Finalist: Jinju Patisserie

Best Barbeque

  • Winner: Matt’s BBQ
  • Second Place: Podnah’s Pit Barbecue
  • Finalist: Reverend’s BBQ

Best Brunch Spot

  • Winner: Screen Door Restaurant
  • Second Place: Tin Shed Garden Cafe
  • Finalist: Jam on Hawthorne

Best Burger

  • Winner: Tulip Shop Tavern
  • Second Place: PDX Sliders
  • Finalist: Killer Burger

Best Catering Service

  • Winner: ¿Por Qué No?
  • Second Place: Elephants Delicatessen
  • Finalist: Tamale Boy

Best Chinese Restaurant

  • Winner: Duck House
  • Second Place: Shandong
  • Finalist: Master Kong

Best Deli

  • Winner: Elephants Delicatessen
  • Second Place: Ben & Esther’s Vegan Delicatessen
  • Finalist: The Baker’s Mark

Best Donut

  • Winner: Pip’s Original Doughnuts & Chai
  • Second Place: Doe Donuts
  • Finalist: Blue Star

Best Ethiopian Restaurant

  • Winner: Queen of Sheba
  • Second Place: Enat Kitchen
  • Finalist: Bete-Lukas

Best Family-Friendly Restaurant

  • Winner: Fire on the Mountain
  • Second Place: ¿Por Qué No?
  • Finalist: Hopworks Brewery

Best Food Cart

  • Winner: Tokyo Sando
  • Second Place: Mole Mole
  • Finalist: Smaaken Waffles

Best French Restaurant

  • Winner: Petite Provence
  • Second Place: Canard
  • Finalist: Le Pigeon

Best Gluten-Free Restaurant

  • Winner: kann
  • Second Place: Harlow
  • Finalist: Mestizo

Best Ice Cream

  • Winner: Salt & Straw
  • Second Place: Fifty Licks
  • Finalist: Kate’s Ice Cream

Best Indian Restaurant

  • Winner: Swagat Indian Cuisine NW
  • Second Place: Bollywood Theater
  • Finalist: Maruti Indian Restaurant

Best Italian Restaurant

  • Winner: Nostrana
  • Second Place: Montelupo
  • Finalist: Gabbiano’s

Best Late-Night Eats

  • Winner: Luc Lac
  • Second Place: Bye and Bye
  • Finalist: Thunderbird Bar

Best Mediterranean Restaurant

  • Winner: Nicholas Restaurant
  • Second Place: Shalom Y’all
  • Finalist: Bluto’s

Best Mexican Restaurant

  • Winner: ¿Por Qué No?
  • Second Place: Güero
  • Finalist: Mis Tacones

Best Pizza

  • Winner: Baby Doll Pizza
  • Second Place: Apizza Scholls
  • Finalist: Scottie’s Pizza Parlor

Best Ramen

  • Winner: Afuri
  • Second Place: Kayo’s Ramen Bar
  • Finalist: Kinboshi Ramen

Best Sandwich Shop

  • Winner: Taste Tickler
  • Second Place: The Baker’s Mark
  • Finalist: Devil’s Dill

Best Soul Food

  • Winner: Dirty Lettuce
  • Second Place: Miss Delta
  • Finalist: Kee’s #Loaded Kitchen

Best South Asian Restaurant

  • Winner: Mirisata
  • Second Place: Nepali Kitchen
  • Finalist: Silsila The Flaming Tandoor

Best Sushi

  • Winner: Bamboo Sushi
  • Second Place: Yama Sushi & Izakaya
  • Finalist: Bluefin Tuna & Sushi

Best Sweet Shop/Chocolatier

  • Winner: Jinju Patisserie
  • Second Place: Missionary Chocolates
  • Finalist: The Meadow

Best Taco

  • Winner: Taquería Los Puñales
  • Second Place: ¿Por Qué No?
  • Finalist: Matt’s BBQ Tacos

Best Thai Restaurant

  • Winner: Eem
  • Second Place: Paadee
  • Finalist: Thai Peacock

Best Vegetarian/Vegan Restaurant

  • Winner: Harlow
  • Second Place: Mis Tacones
  • Finalist: norah

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

  • Winner: Luc Lac
  • Second Place: Friendship Kitchen
  • Finalist: Pho Hung

Best Wings

  • Winner: Fire on the Mountain
  • Second Place: FRYBABY
  • Finalist: Alberta Street Market
Promotions

Promotions

WW Promotions brings you sponsored posts, events and special projects via Willamette Week.

Willamette Week’s reporting has concrete impacts that change laws, force action from civic leaders, and drive compromised politicians from public office.

Help us dig deeper.

Support