2025 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Goods and Services

Best Accountant
- Winner: Shift Accounting LLC
- Second Place: McDonald Jacobs
- Finalist: Gemini Accounting PDX
Best Auto Dealership
- Winner: Subaru of Portland
- Second Place: Autobon Auto Sales
- Finalist: Beaverton Toyota
Best Bank/Credit Union
- Winner: OnPoint Community Credit Union
- Second Place: Rivermark Community Credit Union
- Finalist: Unitus
Best Bike Shop
- Winner: Community Cycling Center
- Second Place: River City Cycles
- Finalist: Sellwood Cycle
Best Bookstore
- Winner: Powell’s Books
- Second Place: Spoke & Word Books
- Finalist: Grand Gesture Books
Best Bottle Shop
- Winner: John’s Marketplace
- Second Place: Belmont Station
- Finalist: The Beer Store Milwaukie
Best Candle
- Winner: All Burn Wax
- Second Place: Penrose Candles
- Finalist: Mad Sass Soap
Best Children’s Store
- Winner: Thinker Toys
- Second Place: Beanstalk
- Finalist: Hammer + Jacks
Best Clothing Boutique
- Winner: Folly
- Second Place: Wildfang
- Finalist: Paloma Clothing
Best Comic/Game Shop
- Winner: Guardian Games
- Second Place: Puddletown Games & Puzzles
- Finalist: Books with Pictures
Best Consignment Store
- Winner: Village Merchants
- Second Place: Rerun
- Finalist: Take It or Leave It
Best Emergency Pet Services
- Winner: DoveLewis 24/7 Veterinary Emergency Hospital
- Second Place: Sadie Veterinary Urgent Care
- Finalist: BluePearl Pet Hospital
Best Eyewear Shop
- Winner: Eyes on Broadway
- Second Place: Myoptic
- Finalist: Alberta Eye Care
Best Florist
- Winner: Solabee’s
- Second Place: Sammy’s Flowers
- Finalist: Colibri
Best Garden Supply/Nursery
- Winner: Portland Nursery
- Second Place: Cornell Farms
- Finalist: SymbiOp Garden Shop
Best Glassware
- Winner: Kitchen Kaboodle
- Second Place: Goodwill
- Finalist: Kitchen Culture
Best Golf Course
- Winner: Wonderwood Springs
- Second Place: Eastmoreland
- Finalist: Rose City Golf
Best Graphic Design Agency
- Winner: Unlock Collective
- Second Place: Tributary Design Studio
- Finalist: FINE Design Group
Best Graphic Designer
- Winner: Marielle Balogh
- Second Place: Alyssa Storm
- Finalist: Jamaal Hale
Best Grocery Store
- Winner: New Seasons
- Second Place: Winco
- Finalist: Providore Fine Foods
Best Hardware Store
- Winner: Hippo Hardware
- Second Place: Pearl Ace Hardware
- Finalist: Parkrose Hardware
Best Home Goods Store
- Winner: Paxton Gate
- Second Place: EcoVibe
- Finalist: Porch Light
Best Hotel
- Winner: Jupiter NEXT
- Second Place: The Heathman Hotel
- Finalist: The Benson
Best Insurance Agency
- Winner: AAA
- Second Place: Country Financial
- Finalist: Auto Mate Insurance
Best Interior Design Firm
- Winner: The Jazz Up
- Second Place: Wise Design
- Finalist: Casework
Best Interior Designer
- Winner: Lily Zenner of Zoho Designs
- Second Place: Jessica Helgerson
- Finalist: Rena Lanari
Best Jewelry Shop
- Winner: Betsy & Iya
- Second Place: Adorn Body Art
- Finalist: Paxton Gate
Best Law Firm
- Winner: Rational Unicorn Legal Services
- Second Place: The Commons Law Center
- Finalist: Narwhal Law and Business Strategy
Best Lawyer
- Winner: Michael Jonas
- Second Place: Lindy Laurence
- Finalist: Nicole Hetz
Best Local Farm
- Winner: Topaz Farm
- Second Place: Black Futures Farm
- Finalist: Zenger Farm
Best Local Gift Shop
- Winner: Tender Loving Empire
- Second Place: Presents of Mind
- Finalist: Paxton Gate
Best Mattress/Furniture Store
- Winner: City Liquidators
- Second Place: Lounge Lizard
- Finalist: Stumptown Mattress // The Mattress Lot
Best Mortgage Company
- Winner: Guild Mortgage
- Second Place: Do Good Mortgage
- Finalist: Cross Country Mortgage
Best Mortgage Loan Officer
- Winner: Steph Noble
- Second Place: Bryce Elder
- Finalist: Chelsea Collier
Best Moving Company
- Winner: Rent-A-Butch
- Second Place: Bridgetown Movers
- Finalist: All Service Moving
Best Non-Veterinary Pet Care
- Winner: Surf’s Pup Doggie Lounge
- Second Place: Heather Macfarlane Pet Nutritionist
- Finalist: PDX Purrfessionals
Best Park
- Winner: Forest Park
- Second Place: Mt. Tabor Park
- Finalist: Laurelhurst Park
Best Pet Supply Store
- Winner: Pets on Broadway
- Second Place: Mud Bay
- Finalist: Fang!
Best Phone Repair
- Winner: iChihuahua
- Second Place: uBreakiFix
- Finalist: The Fix Hut
Best Plant Shop
- Winner: Portland Nursery
- Second Place: Pistils
- Finalist: Arium
Best Plumber
- Winner: 3 Mountains Home Services
- Second Place: Black Cat Plumbing
- Finalist: Cornel’s Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning
Best Real Estate Agent
- Winner: Aryne + Dulcinea with Living Room Realty
- Second Place: Río Palomares with Neighbors Realty
- Finalist: Chelsea McManus with MORE Realty
Best Real Estate Company
- Winner: Living Room Realty
- Second Place: Neighbors Realty
- Finalist: Urban Nest Realty
Best Record Store
- Winner: Music Millennium
- Second Place: Mississippi Records
- Finalist: Vinyl Resting Place
Best Running Store
- Winner: Portland Running Company
- Second Place: Foot Traffic
- Finalist: Fleet Feet
Best Sex Positive Shop
- Winner: SheBop
- Second Place: Fantasy
- Finalist: Spartacus Leathers
Best Shoe Store
- Winner: Shoe Mill
- Second Place: Footwise
- Finalist: Pie Footwear
Best Sports Store/Outfitter
- Winner: Foster Outdoor
- Second Place: The Mountain Shop
- Finalist: Evo
Best Sustainable Business
- Winner: Mama & Hapa’s
- Second Place: The Realm Refillery
- Finalist: James Recycling
Best Tattoo Shop
- Winner: Birdhouse Tattoo
- Second Place: Anatomy Tattoo
- Finalist: Pink Panther Tattoo
Best Thrift Store
- Winner: Village Merchants
- Second Place: Rerun
- Finalist: I Want Seconds
Best Tree/Landscaping Service
- Winner: All Around Arbor
- Second Place: Tree Dogs
- Finalist: Urban Timber Tree Service
Best Vintage Store
- Winner: Memory Den
- Second Place: Kenton Antiques
- Finalist: Hello Sunshine
Best Wedding Planner
- Winner: Weddinglandia
- Second Place: Keen Events
- Finalist: Double A Weddings & Events