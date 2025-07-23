2025 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Goods and Services

Portland’s best local good and service businesses, voted by you.

Best Accountant

  • Winner: Shift Accounting LLC
  • Second Place: McDonald Jacobs
  • Finalist: Gemini Accounting PDX

Best Auto Dealership

  • Winner: Subaru of Portland
  • Second Place: Autobon Auto Sales
  • Finalist: Beaverton Toyota

Best Bank/Credit Union

  • Winner: OnPoint Community Credit Union
  • Second Place: Rivermark Community Credit Union
  • Finalist: Unitus

Best Bike Shop

  • Winner: Community Cycling Center
  • Second Place: River City Cycles
  • Finalist: Sellwood Cycle

Best Bookstore

  • Winner: Powell’s Books
  • Second Place: Spoke & Word Books
  • Finalist: Grand Gesture Books

Best Bottle Shop

  • Winner: John’s Marketplace
  • Second Place: Belmont Station
  • Finalist: The Beer Store Milwaukie

Best Candle

  • Winner: All Burn Wax
  • Second Place: Penrose Candles
  • Finalist: Mad Sass Soap

Best Children’s Store

  • Winner: Thinker Toys
  • Second Place: Beanstalk
  • Finalist: Hammer + Jacks

Best Clothing Boutique

  • Winner: Folly
  • Second Place: Wildfang
  • Finalist: Paloma Clothing

Best Comic/Game Shop

  • Winner: Guardian Games
  • Second Place: Puddletown Games & Puzzles
  • Finalist: Books with Pictures

Best Consignment Store

  • Winner: Village Merchants
  • Second Place: Rerun
  • Finalist: Take It or Leave It

Best Emergency Pet Services

  • Winner: DoveLewis 24/7 Veterinary Emergency Hospital
  • Second Place: Sadie Veterinary Urgent Care
  • Finalist: BluePearl Pet Hospital

Best Eyewear Shop

  • Winner: Eyes on Broadway
  • Second Place: Myoptic
  • Finalist: Alberta Eye Care

Best Florist

  • Winner: Solabee’s
  • Second Place: Sammy’s Flowers
  • Finalist: Colibri

Best Garden Supply/Nursery

  • Winner: Portland Nursery
  • Second Place: Cornell Farms
  • Finalist: SymbiOp Garden Shop

Best Glassware

  • Winner: Kitchen Kaboodle
  • Second Place: Goodwill
  • Finalist: Kitchen Culture

Best Golf Course

  • Winner: Wonderwood Springs
  • Second Place: Eastmoreland
  • Finalist: Rose City Golf

Best Graphic Design Agency

  • Winner: Unlock Collective
  • Second Place: Tributary Design Studio
  • Finalist: FINE Design Group

Best Graphic Designer

  • Winner: Marielle Balogh
  • Second Place: Alyssa Storm
  • Finalist: Jamaal Hale

Best Grocery Store

  • Winner: New Seasons
  • Second Place: Winco
  • Finalist: Providore Fine Foods

Best Hardware Store

  • Winner: Hippo Hardware
  • Second Place: Pearl Ace Hardware
  • Finalist: Parkrose Hardware

Best Home Goods Store

  • Winner: Paxton Gate
  • Second Place: EcoVibe
  • Finalist: Porch Light

Best Hotel

  • Winner: Jupiter NEXT
  • Second Place: The Heathman Hotel
  • Finalist: The Benson

Best Insurance Agency

  • Winner: AAA
  • Second Place: Country Financial
  • Finalist: Auto Mate Insurance

Best Interior Design Firm

  • Winner: The Jazz Up
  • Second Place: Wise Design
  • Finalist: Casework

Best Interior Designer

  • Winner: Lily Zenner of Zoho Designs
  • Second Place: Jessica Helgerson
  • Finalist: Rena Lanari

Best Jewelry Shop

  • Winner: Betsy & Iya
  • Second Place: Adorn Body Art
  • Finalist: Paxton Gate

Best Law Firm

  • Winner: Rational Unicorn Legal Services
  • Second Place: The Commons Law Center
  • Finalist: Narwhal Law and Business Strategy

Best Lawyer

  • Winner: Michael Jonas
  • Second Place: Lindy Laurence
  • Finalist: Nicole Hetz

Best Local Farm

  • Winner: Topaz Farm
  • Second Place: Black Futures Farm
  • Finalist: Zenger Farm

Best Local Gift Shop

  • Winner: Tender Loving Empire
  • Second Place: Presents of Mind
  • Finalist: Paxton Gate

Best Mattress/Furniture Store

  • Winner: City Liquidators
  • Second Place: Lounge Lizard
  • Finalist: Stumptown Mattress // The Mattress Lot

Best Mortgage Company

  • Winner: Guild Mortgage
  • Second Place: Do Good Mortgage
  • Finalist: Cross Country Mortgage

Best Mortgage Loan Officer

  • Winner: Steph Noble
  • Second Place: Bryce Elder
  • Finalist: Chelsea Collier

Best Moving Company

  • Winner: Rent-A-Butch
  • Second Place: Bridgetown Movers
  • Finalist: All Service Moving

Best Non-Veterinary Pet Care

  • Winner: Surf’s Pup Doggie Lounge
  • Second Place: Heather Macfarlane Pet Nutritionist
  • Finalist: PDX Purrfessionals

Best Park

  • Winner: Forest Park
  • Second Place: Mt. Tabor Park
  • Finalist: Laurelhurst Park

Best Pet Supply Store

  • Winner: Pets on Broadway
  • Second Place: Mud Bay
  • Finalist: Fang!

Best Phone Repair

  • Winner: iChihuahua
  • Second Place: uBreakiFix
  • Finalist: The Fix Hut

Best Plant Shop

  • Winner: Portland Nursery
  • Second Place: Pistils
  • Finalist: Arium

Best Plumber

  • Winner: 3 Mountains Home Services
  • Second Place: Black Cat Plumbing
  • Finalist: Cornel’s Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

Best Real Estate Agent

  • Winner: Aryne + Dulcinea with Living Room Realty
  • Second Place: Río Palomares with Neighbors Realty
  • Finalist: Chelsea McManus with MORE Realty

Best Real Estate Company

  • Winner: Living Room Realty
  • Second Place: Neighbors Realty
  • Finalist: Urban Nest Realty

Best Record Store

  • Winner: Music Millennium
  • Second Place: Mississippi Records
  • Finalist: Vinyl Resting Place

Best Running Store

  • Winner: Portland Running Company
  • Second Place: Foot Traffic
  • Finalist: Fleet Feet

Best Sex Positive Shop

  • Winner: SheBop
  • Second Place: Fantasy
  • Finalist: Spartacus Leathers

Best Shoe Store

  • Winner: Shoe Mill
  • Second Place: Footwise
  • Finalist: Pie Footwear

Best Sports Store/Outfitter

  • Winner: Foster Outdoor
  • Second Place: The Mountain Shop
  • Finalist: Evo

Best Sustainable Business

  • Winner: Mama & Hapa’s
  • Second Place: The Realm Refillery
  • Finalist: James Recycling

Best Tattoo Shop

  • Winner: Birdhouse Tattoo
  • Second Place: Anatomy Tattoo
  • Finalist: Pink Panther Tattoo

Best Thrift Store

  • Winner: Village Merchants
  • Second Place: Rerun
  • Finalist: I Want Seconds

Best Tree/Landscaping Service

  • Winner: All Around Arbor
  • Second Place: Tree Dogs
  • Finalist: Urban Timber Tree Service

Best Vintage Store

  • Winner: Memory Den
  • Second Place: Kenton Antiques
  • Finalist: Hello Sunshine

Best Wedding Planner

  • Winner: Weddinglandia
  • Second Place: Keen Events
  • Finalist: Double A Weddings & Events

