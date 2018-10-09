1. Heim
7137 NE Fremont St., 503-206-5537, heimbakery.com.
After honing her craft over the past few years selling breads and pastries at farmers markets, Jennifer Plitzko opened Heim with the intention of using hearty brunch standards to get Portland hooked on her bread. With a pillowy texture that's still taut and chewy in all the right places, it is bound to give the city's big shots a run for their dough.
Read full review: New Brunch Spot Heim Is a House of Carbs.
2. Kargi Gogo
3039 NE Alberta St., 503-764-9552, kargigogo.com.
Georgian khachapuri cheese breads have been trending across America for several years, and they've arrived in Portland thanks to Kargi Gogo. Rip off a piece of bread and drag it through the liquid cheese—it's like pizza and fondue had a baby.
3. OK Omens
1758 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-231-9939, okomens.com.
Castagna's delightful new casual dining sibling has a menu full of shareable, value-priced gems. The vegetable dishes are the highlight, but don't stop there—grilled squid hits that hard-to-achieve textural happy place, and the burger is like In-N-Out gone to Harvard.
Read full review: OK Omens Has Replaced Cafe Castagna, and It's Way More Than Just OK.
4. Smallwares
25 N Fremont St., 503-206-6421, smallwarespdx.com.
Johanna Ware's pan-fusion playground of zoomingly intense flavors has returned to North Fremont, along with old favorites like the candied kale and new offerings such as the deceptively complex tuna tataki—and Smallwares just started serving brunch, which includes breakfast congee and a kimchi bloody mary.
5. Babica Hen Cafe
15964 Boones Ferry Road, 503-636-4012, babicahencafe.com.
Admittedly, we've yet to visit this Lake Oswego brunch spot, but it came highly recommended by several Portland Trail Blazers at Media Day. The menu is loaded with classic breakfast staples, including a full slate of waffle variations. And who knows? You might stop in and see Meyers Leonard annihilating a bowl of Tornado Tony Chili.
