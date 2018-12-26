The food at Mae's Meat & Three Supper comes with stories from chef Maya Lovelace, who hand-delivers each family-style bowl and platter to the tables. Her prose is as downhome and charming as her cooking, which means picking just one dish as my favorite from this meal is impossible, like selecting only one chapter to highlight in a great novel. It begins with a Southern Appalachia-style breadstick and syrupy, seductive sorghum butter. Then she veers toward her home state of North Carolina with a crisp, refreshing iceberg salad coated in buttermilk vinaigrette—her classed-up version of ranch that's so herbaceous and peppery, you could toss it with grass clippings and I'd happily scarf those down. Fatty indulgence comes next in the form of tangy pimento mac and cheese garnished with crumbled potato chips that'll disappear after just one lap around the table, as well as the pinnacle of the dinner: a heaping pile of fried chicken. The limbs are buttermilk-brined and varnished in three fats, creating the perfect crunchy skin and juicy flesh. If there are leftovers, claim your leg quickly or risk leaving empty-handed. ANDI PREWITT.