Most Portland vegan spots are dainty and delicate. Paterson is the opposite. Owned by a co-founder of the lovably skeezy Florida Room, the bar has a menu less reflective of a particular cuisine than a certain sensibility—plant-based gut bombs. The bar's signature cocktails are no joke either. The tart Camper substitutes egg whites with the water from canned chickpeas, and the Rush In is an almond milk white Russian that's sweet, creamy and plenty boozy.