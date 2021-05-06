The Quickfire: The studio has been transformed into an indoor woods, complete with an overflowing display of gorgeous mushrooms. Padma comes out with Tom, who rarely judges Quickfires, but who says he loves mushrooms and wants to see what the chefs can do. Padma tells the contestants not to be nervous Tom is there, because he’s a “real fungi.” The commitment to this mom joke is another entry into Padma’s Emmy for-your-consideration clip packet.