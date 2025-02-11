The Pickles Promo Night Schedule Is Here, and It’s Dill-ightful

The city is prepping for snow and ice this Valentine’s Day weekend, but lighthearted summer days are ahead: The Portland Pickles just dropped their 2025 season promotional schedule. Fans of Portland’s collegiate wood-bat baseball team—the reigning West Coast League champions, mind you—can peruse the schedule and buy single-game tickets, which also went on sale today.

“We could not be more excited about this lineup for our 10th Anniversary Season! 2025 is on track to be the wildest, most memorable summer Portland has ever seen. Make sure you secure your tickets for your favorite nights before they sell out, and we can’t wait to see you Pickles Nation!” said Courtney Schmidt, general manager of the Portland Pickles, in a statement.

So, now it’s time to scour the schedule and decide: Are you ready to probe the unknown with Dillusion Night (July 2), a magic-themed “night of dill-ightful tricks and pickled wonder,” or Bigfoot Is Real and We Can Prove It Night (Aug. 1)? Or go full pop culture with Taylor Swift Night (July 6), Danny Dill-vito Night (June 17) or the David Bowie tribute (June 6)? Some classics are back, including State Fair (now three nights, July 11-13), Dillon’s Drag Show (June 21) and Pride night (July 17).

Fan favorite weekly promos will also return with Woof Wednesdays, Tattoo Tuesdays, Youth Sports Sundays, and Rockin’ the Walk Fridays (live musical performances).

Preseason games begin May 27, and the regular season runs June 3-Aug. 7. Home games are at Walker Stadium in Southeast Portland’s Lents Park. The Portland Pickles recently introduced a new pre-professional collegiate men’s soccer team, the Portland Bangers, who will play starting in mid-May.

The full home schedule of Pickles promo nights is available here.