Portland Thorns to Host “The World’s Largest Baby Shower”

With two Portland Thorns players expecting babies, the soccer club is leaning all the way in and attempting to host the world’s largest baby shower this Saturday, May 3. The Thorns will take on the Orlando Pride at Providence Park at 4:30 pm.

“The match will be a joyful celebration of motherhood in all its forms — honoring moms, moms-to-be, and mother figures who are the backbone of our families and communities ahead of Mother’s Day next week,” the team said in a statement announcing the special event.

Thorns forward Sophia Wilson is expecting her first baby, as is midfielder Olivia Wade-Katoa.

The event is sponsored by formula company Bobbie and will feature gift bags, an enormous card for fans to sign to Wilson and Wade-Katoa, and “mom’s first tech kick,”—10 moms selected to take the ceremonial pre-game kick.

Fans are encouraged to come with diaper donations for PDX Diaper Bank. The diaper drive will be held at gates D, E and F. New cloth diapers, Pull-Ups and disposable diapers in sizes 4-7 are especially needed. Bobbie will donate $25,000 worth of formula to PDX diaper bank that will be distributed to local families in need.

“Their team has been incredible to work with and I love the fact that at a professional sports event we get the opportunity to make the entire programming about moms,” said Kim Chappell, Bobbie’s chief brand officer, on LinkedIn.

According to Chappell, Bobbie called the Guinness World Records to make the attempt official. Research suggests the shower to beat is Oprah Winfrey’s 2022 bash for 640 pregnant people at the Fort Campbell Army Base in Kentucky.

GO: Portland Thorns v. Orlando Pride at Providence Park, 1844 SW Morrison St. 4:30 pm Saturday, May 3. 503-553-5400, thorns.com/. $22 and up.