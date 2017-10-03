This is the second year we've done a Harvest issue. Yes, in some ways, harvest is an outmoded idea, since so much top-shelf cannabis is grown indoors under lights with the help of high-tech nutritional supplements and irrigation systems. But, like a lot of people who love this hearty, powerful and generous plant, we've come to feel there's something extra special about sungrown flower. Not just because it's so plentiful, but because it can provide flavors and experiences you can't get via light bulbs. Oregon's outdoor cannabis sucks up the character of our soil and nourishes us with it—there's something magical about that.