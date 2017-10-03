Here's Why You Can't Get High Just By Eating Weed Flowers or Throwing Them in Brownie Mix

That's because when cannabis grows, it doesn't produce THC, the psychoactive compound commonly associated with the plant. Instead, it produces tetrahydrocannabinolic acid, or THCa. In fact, the high-THC cannabis you buy at the store, despite the labeling, has very little THC in it. When you see the THC percentage listed on a strain at the shop, someone's done a little math for you, understanding that the extra carbon ring accounts for 13 percent of a THCa molecule's total mass and calculating how much THC will be yielded after it's converted.