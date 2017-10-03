The 17 Cannabis-Centric Events We're Most Excited About This Fall

Fall is here, and the recreational cannabis industry has taken a long enough break from regulatory updates to settle into operations and have some fun. Here is a roundup of every event scheduled for the next couple months. More will solidify as we get closer to the holidays, so keep an eye out for other local events on the horizon, including a new product from Drip Ice Cream, freshly back on recreational shelves, and more Habu Health events to get the word out about its medical research app. Come November, look for the launch of Portland-based Broccoli magazine, a women-produced publication that will look at cannabis "through the lens of art, fashion and culture." Everything is 21 and over unless noted.
October 4
Cannabis Finance Boot camp: Run your cannabis business like a CFO
WeWork Pioneer Place, 700 SW 5th Ave. 6-8:30 pm. $20. Tickets on Eventbrite.
It's expensive to keep a tax attorney around. But understanding the details of tax code 280E, which restricts federally illegal businesses from major business expense deductions, can make or break your business. This workshop covers analyzing financial statements, 280E and cost-saving strategies, and organizing your business to minimize 280E exposure.
October 5
Smart Cannabis with Habu Health: A Series of Talks About Truth
Feastly, 912 SE Hawthorne Blvd. 6-8 pm. Free.
The first in a new series of talks aimed at both budtenders and consumers, this is a collaboration between Farma and Habu Health, a new cannabis-focused research project from Dr. Adie Poe. Habu Health is an app that links consumer experience to lab results from every label to develop an evidence-based approach to product recommendations.
October 6
Jayne's Stoned Yoga
Tillamook Station, 665 N Tillamook St. 6-9 pm. $50. Tickets on Eventbrite.
Your ticket includes a Jayne yoga mat, food, beverage and unlimited "natural inspiration" from Cascade High Organics during a 90-minute Hatha flow session.
October 8
Buddha Bud Yoga
Yoga Shala of Portland, 3808 N Williams Ave., Suite B. 6:30-8:30 pm. $20. Tickets on Eventbrite.
Bring your own mat and "natural inspiration," but various tools for consumption and educational guidance will be provided by Bridge City Collective. Open to yoga enthusiasts of any experience level. It will be a low-key, accessible session.
October 14
Stoner Karaoke Night
NW Cannabis Club, 1195 SE Powell Blvd. 8-11 pm. $5 nightly admission after $20 lifetime membership.
NW Cannabis Club is one of very few venues for social consumption still operating despite local regulations. Bring your own product.
October 17
Oregon Cannabis Industry Meet-Up
Prism House, 4105 NE 112th Ave. 7-10 pm. $10.
This month's keynote speaker is Eric Ogden of WeedTraQR.com, who will deliver a talk titled "Traceability and Transparency as Competitive Advantage." You can also network while partaking in light snacks, lemonade and a dab bar. BYO "natural inspiration."
October 18
Pop-Up Art Show with Quill and Farma
Dig a Pony, 736 SE Grand Ave., 6 pm-late.
This launch party for new Quill vaporizer tube designs by local illustrator Molly Mendoza will display her work and feature appearances by the whole Quill crew.
October 21
Tokeativity Social: Witchy Woman
Held at a woman-friendly space in Northeast (register for address). 7-10 pm. $20-$25. Tickets on Meetup.
An all-woman Halloween party, including potion-making with the Sativa Science Club, photo booth courtesy of the Instagram queens at Ladies of Paradise, tarot readings, and mala bracelet making. BYO.
October 23
Sativa Science Club: Should I Grow Cannabis at Home?
Jupiter Hotel, 800 E Burnside St., sativascienceclub.com. 1-3 pm. $30.
The Sativa Science Club, founded by Mary J. Poppins, is a science-based cannabis academy of classes pertaining to plant biology, terpene education, budtender compliance, and just understanding cannabis on a deeper level. This course will help you determine whether home cultivation is a good overall fit, covering cultivation techniques and systems, startup costs and time requirements.
October 24
420 Fashion Show
NW Cannabis Club, 1195 SE Powell Blvd. 7 pm-midnight. $5 nightly admission after $20 lifetime membership. Tickets at Eventbrite.
An "intimate affair that will bring together artists, the stoner community, business professionals and the fashion community." Presented by Smokers Society and Legal Stoner.
October 27
Sativa Science Club: Budtender Boot camp
Jupiter Hotel, 800 E Burnside St. 11 am-4 pm. $50. Tickets at Eventbrite.
This class in the Budtender Boot Camp series focuses on compliance and client care, led by Emma Chasen, formerly of Farma. She'll walk students through consumption methods, common disorders treated by cannabis, customer service, empathetic patient care and how to stay compliant with the rules for permitted marijuana workers.
October 29
Dope Cup 2017: Dead Man's Party
Staver Locomotive, 2537 NW 29th Ave., dopemagazine.com. Free.
A spooky spin on Dope Magazine's annual awards event for the local cannabis industry, guests can peruse vendor booths, food carts and live music while hearing the winners announced for various growing and processing categories.
October 31
Halloween at Oregon's Finest
1327 NW Kearney St. and 736 NE Martin Luther King Blvd. Free.
Halloween costume contest at both OF locations, with prizes. All weed-related costumes get 20 percent off, and you get an additional 10 percent off if your dog is dressed up too.
November 3
Puff, Pass & POTtery
Slabtown Cannabis Proprietors, 2507 NW Nicolai St. 7-9 pm. $75.
Each session includes your choice of either a stoneware spoon or chillum and ashtray combo, paint supplies, glazing by the pottery instructors, and shipping to your home or local pickup. BYO for partaking in an outdoor, consumption-friendly space next door before getting crafty.
November 4
Puff, Pass & Paint
Slabtown Cannabis Proprietors, 2507 NW Nicolai St. 7-9 pm. $49. Tickets at Eventbrite.
Art supplies included in the ticket. BYO for consumption in an adjacent outdoor space. Enjoy a discount at the Slabtown dispensary once class wraps up.
November 13
Women in Cannabis by Siren Nation
Kennedy School, 5736 NE 33rd Ave., sirennation.org. 11 am-5 pm. Free. All ages.
A community workshop about the cannabis industry from women in the industry. Moderated by Samantha Montanaro, owner and operator of cannabis-related venue Prism House PDX. Panelists will include cultivator Jennifer Hudyma, Ashley Ramona Preece-Sackett of Cascadia Labs, Andi Bixel of Drip Ice Cream, Trista Okel of Empower Body Oils, and lawyer Amy Margolis of the Oregon Cannabis Association.
November 17
Tokeativity Social: Back to the '90s
Held at a woman-friendly space in Northeast (register for address). 7-10 pm. $17.50-$25. Tickets on Meetup.
Details to the next all-woman social are still being confirmed, but expect more networking opportunities, crafts, mocktails by Casey Wiser of Wandering Spirits PDX, and beats by DJ Caryn. BYOC and '90s-inspired vibes.
