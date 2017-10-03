The 17 Cannabis-Centric Events We're Most Excited About This Fall

Fall is here, and the recreational cannabis industry has taken a long enough break from regulatory updates to settle into operations and have some fun. Here is a roundup of every event scheduled for the next couple months. More will solidify as we get closer to the holidays, so keep an eye out for other local events on the horizon, including a new product from Drip Ice Cream, freshly back on recreational shelves, and more Habu Health events to get the word out about its medical research app. Come November, look for the launch of Portland-based Broccoli magazine, a women-produced publication that will look at cannabis "through the lens of art, fashion and culture." Everything is 21 and over unless noted.