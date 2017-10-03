One Oregon Cannabis Farm Is Setting Out To Be Entirely Carbon-Neutral

The decision matters: Every extra footstep he takes brings him farther away from total sustainability. At Eco Firma's new indoor grow site, home to his line of hand-rolled Pacheco cigarettes and 54 marijuana strains from Voodoo Child to Alaskan Thunder Fuck, Peters has set himself what may be an impossible goal. Like Bhutan and Vatican City, he wants to be completely carbon neutral, growing energy-intensive cannabis while releasing no net carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. It's something almost no other cannabis farm is even attempting, aside from pot start-up Cache Creek in California's and an outdoor grow in Colorado that announced its carbon-neutral status last week.