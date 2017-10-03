Nine Of Our Favorite New Portland Weed Hookups—Including One Delivery Service

To get to Tetra Cannabis at Southeast 40th and Belmont, you'll probably have to pass another dispensary on your way. Down the block to the west is Serra, a stylish destination shop with top-notch flower. If you're coming from the north, you might cross the Green Mile. From parts south, you'll pass the evenly distributed shops that populate neighborhoods in Southeast—a competitive market where dispensaries fight for their share of the lucre by way of deals, deals and deals. Tetra has many of the big names in edibles and extracts, knowledgeable budtenders, and flower from some of my favorite producers, like East Fork Cultivars, which specializes in quality CBD strains, and Workingman's Bud, which does a great job expressing the essence of various classic and new-school cultivars. What I'm really excited about, though, is Tetra's new farm, which was recently licensed to produce an upcoming line of in-house flowers. Judging by the quality producers already on tap, it's an exciting prospect and an indication of where the market is headed: With so many neighborhood shops competing for business, bringing unique products to the shelf is the newest and best way to stand out. Here's to hoping more shops follow suit. MATT STANGEL.