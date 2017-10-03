Our Favorite New Cannabis Products for Autumn 2017

If you've owned a few oil pens, you've probably broken a few oil pens. The thin lithium batteries are so junky they're basically disposable. Most cartridges are poorly made, leaking oil onto their threads or out the top into your pocket. Leave it to Pax to wreck the game. You probably know the San Francisco company from its standard-setting line of loose-leaf vaporizers, which remain the gold standard of portable weed vapes, despite an influx of innovative newcomers. Now, Oregon finally has Pax's newest product, the Era. A year after rolling it out in Colorado and California, Pax has partnered with Oregrown, the excellent Bend-based extractor, to produce pods that fit Pax's sleek little pen. The best compliment is that there's so little to say about it. The Era charges via micro USB, has a simple light system to tell you how charged it is and clips together with rectangular cartridges about the size of a bottle cap. It just works. The oils are tasty and provide the desired effects. The battery will last through a weekend music festival. Most importantly, the cartridges don't leak or get gummed up. Pax has done what Pax does—build a better mousetrap.