Puppet Maker Katy Strutz's Basement Studio Is Full of Miniature Monsters and Multiple Bins of Hair

Not far from Apfel and Kahlo is an aluminum wire sculpture that was given to Strutz by Disney veteran Kent Melton. "He was working at Laika when I first started, and I went upstairs to introduce myself to him, and I was hoping that we'd really hit it off and he'd be like, 'What a cool girl, I want her to be my friend,' and think I was really fun and impressive," Strutz says. "And it's one of the few times in my life when I've just totally frozen and just been like, 'Hi.'"