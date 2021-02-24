Jazz Musician Ezra Weiss Has Gone From Leading Big Bands to Playing Alone in His Home

A current fixture on Weiss' keyboard music rack is a copy of Benny Zelkowicz's contemporary Jewish fable, The Golem's Gift, about a clay creature and his efforts to heal the world. Prior to the pandemic, Weiss and Zelkowicz—former peers at Oberlin Conservatory of Music—planned to develop the book into a musical to debut in May at the Northwest Children's Theater. With the theater's in-person performance season scrapped, Weiss has been taking his sweet time on the project. "I'll manage to get a day or two—and by that I mean, like, a couple hours over the course of a day or two—[to] work on it," he says, "and then I won't have another opportunity to mess with it for a week or two."