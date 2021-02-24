Here Are the Most Exciting Arts Events of the Spring Season

Though the theater has been pumping out radio plays during the pandemic, Profile Theatre's production of The Mineola Twins will be the company's first live show in almost a year. Profile's first foray into livestreaming is a darkly funny play that follows two identical twin sisters on opposite sides of the political spectrum navigating the women's liberation movement. It's the fourth work by Paula Vogel that Profile Theatre has produced in its two seasons dedicated to the playwright and is sure to be just as unflinching as the others. Profile Theatre, profiletheatre.org. Live shows 7:30 pm Friday-Saturday, Feb. 26-March 6; 2 pm Saturday, Feb. 27, and Sunday, March 7. On demand March 8-21. $15.