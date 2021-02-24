At Home, Filmmaker Alberta Poon Is as Much of a "Mood-Slash-Light Psycho" as She Is on Set

"I love the library, because I love returning them, because I hate stuff so much," says Poon. "I'm damaged by my mother, who's an immigrant. Immigrants that hoard is a common cliché, which I didn't know as a kid. I thought it was unique to my parents, but it's not. Because my mom did that, I have both sides. I could see myself having the same issue as her, but then I do what she never did, which is to get rid of everything." Poon always has a stack of books that are either works of fiction or "literally how to be a filmmaker," she says, laughing. Among the books she's currently has: Fleabag: The Scriptures, Now Write! Screenwriting and Dear Girls by Ali Wong.