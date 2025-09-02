Fall Arts Guide 2025 - Willamette Week

Scarcity of money has always been part of the art world’s story. But now, more than ever, creative work feels like one of the few things holding people together. Those who make it need support, too.

Fall Arts 2025

No artistic sector in Portland this past year has been spared money problems. The federal government’s clawing back of previously awarded funding has added unexpected stress to a local arts ecosystem still adjusting to changes in how the city of Portland disperses money to arts organizations and a shortfall of said dollars.

But leaders of different companies, organizations and creative councils haven’t passively accepted their fates. After decades of making do with less, they’re fighting back against the forces that are undermining and destabilizing institutions that support musicians, actors and artists of all mediums.

When arts are under attack, we risk losing chances to share and learn each other’s stories and experiences. We suffer a chilling effect of free expression and risk losing sight of what other realities are possible. Even when art is imperfect or falls short of our expectations, we’re all enriched when we go out to experience it—yes, even if we think it sucks. How many friends have you bonded with while watching a terrible movie together?

Art is worth fighting for. In our annual Fall Arts Guide, we look at ways to support the cause.

A Portland Parks & Recreation levy vote this November could decide the future of several of the city’s arts venues and programs. Literary Arts executive director Andrew Proctor outlines what he sees as the obvious yet difficult solutions to the city’s long-standing problems and explains why attending even one event makes a difference. Visual artists turn to tradition for clues on how to move forward: Sara Siestreem’s upcoming exhibition at Elizabeth Leach Gallery, for instance, continues her signature blend of Indigenous craft and political activism, and Blue Sky Gallery looks back on a half-century of Portland photography to prepare for its next half-century. And our fall arts calendar offers some pointers if this issue encourages you to spring into action as a patron.

Social media algorithms don’t work like they used to for you to help get the word out, and as Proctor says, willing a concert, art show or theatrical production to be successful by sitting on your keister at home doesn’t help. If we want good art, we have to support the people making it now with our bucks and bodies. Start getting out now before hermit weather sets in, and you’ll have a fresh new habit before you even have to think of New Year’s resolutions. The art world’s fight for respect and receipts is a long one, but one worth waging. Give them hell. —Andrew Jankowski, Assistant Arts & Culture Editor