A Few Standout Events of Portland Book Week

Grab a buddy (or a lover) or anyone who likes books (which should be everybody), and check out these three standout events of Portland Book Week.

Historically Banned Books Wine Pairing

Pairings Portland, 455 NE 24th Ave., pairingsportland.com. 4 pm Monday–Sunday, June 9–15.

You and a fellow resister to the arbitrary banning of human literature can book a table at Pairings Portland, a Northeast wine shop and bar that caters to quirky vino couplings. The shop will pair an 11-wine flight to 11 historically banned books, and include a handout on why each of the books was banned.

Claw Machine Book Launch and Reading

Up Up Books, 1211 SE Stark St., upupbooks.com. 6 pm Friday, June 13.

Listen to and buy a dose of dark and speculative fiction from Portland’s Little Key Press during the book launch for Claw Machine, a new anthology featuring stories by Erik Grove, Mark Teppo, and a whole slew of Portland’s best peddlers of the bizarre. Authors will read excerpts and sign copies of the book, and you can even play a mini claw machine stuffed with pins, books and more!

Friday the Bookteenth: Parallel Worlds’ Flash Fundraiser for Portland Books Through Bars

Dreamhouse PDX, 412 NE Beech St., pdxbooks.org. 4 pm Friday, June 13.

Head down to the gorgeous house bar confines of Dreamhouse PDX to get a piece of beautiful book-inspired flash tattooed on your neck (or wherever else you’d like). All proceeds from the bar and tattoos go directly to Portland Books Through Bars, a nonprofit that mails literature and educational books to adults in custody nationwide. Ink by Shannon Margo, Damn Zippy and Austin Fillmore.