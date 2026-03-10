Portland’s Top Reads: February

Here’s what Portland is reading:

Annie Bloom’s Books

Still Into You by Erin Connor

Connor’s novel—about the ethically dicey but romantically spicy relationship between a struggling rock journalist and her rocker ex who agrees to an exclusive interview for the first time in eight years—topped Annie Bloom’s bestseller list in February.

Broadway Books

One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad

Portland author El Akkad weaves together memoir, essay, and reporting on the Gaza conflict in a title that has been honored with the National Book Award and the Pacific Northwest Book Award and continues to be a top seller at local stores. Staff says El Akkad accepted the latter award at Broadway, and it was the shop’s bestselling title in February.

Powell’s City of Books

Dungeon Crawler Carl: Dungeon Crawler Carl 01 by Matt Dinniman

The first in the Dungeon Crawler series of eight books by Dinniman came out in paperback in December and was Powell’s No. 1 bestseller in February for the second month in a row.