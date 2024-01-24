Here’s Your Guide to 2024′s Hottest Open Mics

El Oh Hell

As longtime sponsor of Portland Elvis’ Friday afternoon residency, Dante’s has never shied from the more confrontational fringe of live entertainment—an anarchic spirit cultivated and honed by open-mic host Bryan Withawhy. On occasion, this means neophyte gag-slingers suffer through a trial by fire of crowds uneasily blending day-drunk stragglers and overeager Karaoke From Hell superfans. More to the point, since the onstage entertainment mixes amateur comics with professional barflies taking their turn in the spotlight primarily for the cocktail and PizzaSlut slice granted each performer, best abandon all heckling ye who enter here. Dante’s, 350 W Burnside St., 866-777-8932, danteslive.com. Next show 4 pm Monday, Jan. 29. Free.

Comedy Night at Al’s Den

With engaging, enlightened bills painstakingly assembled for the Ringler’s Annex-adjacent Al’s Den by host Brandon Lyons—who’s also the curator of Thursday happy-hour sets for half the price—these events showcasing local luminaries aren’t anything like proper open mics. Still, ever since the McMenamins boutique hotel lounge won national headlines last autumn for fielding a last-minute request from Will Ferrell to pepper the post-Timbers’ crowd with 10 minutes of boozy dad jokes, it’s likely our most famous nonetheless. Al’s Den at Crystal Hotel, 303 SW 12th Ave., 503-972-2670, mcmenamins.com/events/250572-comedy-night-at-als-den-hosted-by-brandon-lyons. Next show 10 pm Friday, Jan. 26. $10.

The Real Comedy Spot Open Mic

Advertised as Portland’s longest-running regular open-mic event, this is the rare comedy night to utterly change a surrounding bar, which became Misfits, in its own image. It first ventured inside a then-shambling 82nd Avenue blues-rock club space upon the invitation of Tyrone and Courtenay Collins—the founding couple behind the RCS, Dirty Angels Entertainment, and the annual NW Black Comedy Festival, which begins its eighth run of shows next month. The pair who would soon launch Misfits were thrilled by the performances, delighted at the community blossoming alongside, and couldn’t help but wonder what might become of a venue equally dedicated to promoting the work of BIPOC and LGBTQ+ entertainers. All encouraged are welcome to compete for the $35 awarded to best joke/bit and enjoy the Real Hyjinx-, Kris Cox-, Armaan Singh-hosted and DJ Wildchild-scored seven-minute sets, but a certain level of respect and tolerance will be expected. Misfits Bar+Lounge, 2530 NE 82nd Ave., 503-234-2337, facebook.com/MisfitsPDX. Next show 10:15 pm Tuesday, Jan. 30. Free.

Suki’s Mic

Although the unremembered pioneers who first launched Suki’s infamous open-mic comedy nights wouldn’t likely recognize the venerable Portland State University dive’s ongoing rebrand as the flagship of a burgeoning local nightlife empire, the legendarily caustic heckler-scape greeting newcomers’ poorly lit, easily-drowned-out sets has hardly mellowed over the decades. After spending 2023 as the last act of Mega Suki’s Rootin’ Tootin’ Tuesday Night Comedy Hour—featuring sets by current local heroes like Adam Pasi, Imani Denae and Ronnie Macaroni, and current open-mic wranglers the Creecy Crashley Bros—scheduling questions remain given management’s current karaoke obsession, but dead nights can never truly die. Suki’s, 2401 SW 4th Ave., 503-226-1181, facebook.com/sukisbar. Next show 8 pm Tuesday, Feb. 6. Free.

Tits Up

After Snowpocalypse ‘24 forced cancellation of last week’s intended debut, this mic has technically yet to open during the Alberta Street Pub’s new Aimee Sinclair-helmed amateur hours. But buzz continues to build for this female-forward endeavor (distaff applicants are given priority during curation of the three-to-four-minute sets) from the tireless hostess behind Funhouse Lounge tabletop knees-up “These Foolish Games” and Curious Comedy’s floating meta-pedagogical drollery “You Oughta Know.” Alberta Street Pub, 1036 NE Alberta St. 503-284-7665, titsupcomedy.com. Next show 5 pm Friday, Feb. 9. Free.

UnderBar

Though comparisons with its Canadian namesake rarely flatter our fun-sized neighbors to the north, the casually queer, deceptively ambitious, thoroughly entertaining UnderBar brings to mind Kids in the Hall in both looming presence and undeniable charms. Actually descending into the artfully kitsch space for LGBTQ-trending Juan Duran-hosted open-mic sets, meanwhile, feels like stepping into the parlor of the judgy but welcoming super-diva aunt we always wished to have. UnderBar, 1701½ Broadway, Vancouver, Wash., 360-258-1146, underbar.biz/events. Next show 7:30 pm Friday, Feb. 16. Free.