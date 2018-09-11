A Portland Fashion Events Calendar

Now in its 15th year, Portland Fashion Week—the third-oldest fashion week in the U.S.—marks the true start of the fall fashion season with five days of showcases, parties and networking events. While the event features everything from streetwear to bridal designs, the emphasis is on sustainable apparel and accessories. That commitment to environmentalism extends off the catwalk as well. Not only does Portland Fashion Week boast of being the world's first carbon-neutral fashion event, but executive producer Tod Hunter Foulk claims to have planted 5,000 trees to offset its carbon footprint. Jupiter Next, 900 E Burnside St., portlandfashionweek.net. $20-$150.