A Portland Fashion Events Calendar

Portland Vice
Created by fashion industry vet David Jimenez, whose résumé includes stints with Azdef Productions, Armani Exchange and the North Face, this quarterly pop-up presents three local clothing brands in a start-to-finish photo shoot. A stylist creates signature looks on live models incorporating the clothing, and a makeup artist preps them for the photographer. For attendees who like what they see, merchandise apparel may be purchased from each brand. Shout House, 210 SE Madison St. Free.
Shift: An Experiment in Fashion Design (Sept.20)
At this show, rookies and established designers are invited to create apparel made from recycled materials and found objects. Anything goes in creating the garments, whether gluing, stapling, sewing or weaving, and designers are encouraged to demonstrate innovative thinking as well as unique style. Aside from creating out-of-the-box couture, Shift benefits the arts group Right Brain Initiative. Leftbank Annex, 101 N Weidler St., therightbraininitiative.org. $45-$100.
Portland Fashion Week (Oct.3-7)
Now in its 15th year, Portland Fashion Week—the third-oldest fashion week in the U.S.—marks the true start of the fall fashion season with five days of showcases, parties and networking events. While the event features everything from streetwear to bridal designs, the emphasis is on sustainable apparel and accessories. That commitment to environmentalism extends off the catwalk as well. Not only does Portland Fashion Week boast of being the world's first carbon-neutral fashion event, but executive producer Tod Hunter Foulk claims to have planted 5,000 trees to offset its carbon footprint. Jupiter Next, 900 E Burnside St., portlandfashionweek.net. $20-$150.
FashioNXT (Oct.3-6)
Running concurrently during Portland Fashion Week—founder Tito Chowdhury, a former Fashion Week producer, swears there's no competition between the two—FashioNXT is all about showcasing "what's next in fashion," with a particular focus on the integration of technology and fashion. In the past, that's included wearable 3-D-printed items. This year's featured designers include Seattle's Dawnamatrix, who's designed innovative latex dresses for the likes of Katy Perry. 2204 N Randolph Ave., fashionxt.com. $30-$185.
Unmentionable: A Lingerie Exposition (Feb. 6, 2019)
Unlike other lingerie shows, Unmentionable employs models of all shapes, sizes and backgrounds. Appropriately timed just before Valentine's Day, there's also a marketplace selling locally made jewelry, fragrances, chocolates and many more potential gifts for procrastinating lovers. Mission Theater, 1624 NW Glisan St., unmentionablepdx.com.
Bloom Runway (2019)
Debuting in March, the first live event put on by the Bloom Beauty Collective was pushed as Portland's first "urban fashion show" by the group's founder, hair and makeup artist Abibat Durosimi, and it was a big enough success to expect a second version in the new year. The show isn't just about slaying the runway, though—it's about community-building. As Durosimi says, "When you feel good, you look good, and in my profession, when you look good, you feel good." Date and location TBA.
Fade to Light (2019)
Created in 2012 by Elizabeth Mollo, Fade to Light has emerged as one of Portland fashion's premier events, and not just because of the clothes. Subtitled "A Multidimensional Fashion Event," designers incorporate videos, choreography and live music into their presentations. Fade to Light supports both established and emerging designers, which in the past have included Project Runway winners and new graduates from the Art Institute of Portland and Portland Fashion Institute. You just missed this year's edition, so keep your eyes peeled for next year's details. Date and location TBA.
