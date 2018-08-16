Want to see a movie this week? Maybe something you've seen before—or something you've been meaning to see for a while? Here are the best old flicks revived on movie screens across town right now.
Persepolis (2007)
Based on Marjane Satrapi's graphic novel, this film explores what it's like to grow up amid geopolitical upheaval. The black-and-white animation mimics the book's cartoons that trace the artist's life from childhood to her rebellious adolescence during the Iranian Revolution. 5th Avenue Cinema, Aug 17-19.
Animal House (1978)
If you can't make it to Cottage Grove this month to try to reclaim the record for world's largest toga party, celebrate this comedy's drunken revelry with a 40th anniversary screening. The latest in the #OregonMade Film Series secured the Eugene area's place in movie history. Hollywood Theatere, Aug. 17.
Dune (1984)
Universally derided when it debuted, the cinematic version of one of sci-fi's densest works has since reached a near-cult status. The year is 10191 and things must be pretty bleak because people are battling over spice, the most valuable substance in the universe. Audience members won't be fighting about seasoning, but there may be some competition when it comes to the door prizes. OMSI, Aug. 17.
Nezha Conquers the Dragon King (1979)
Members of a local kung fu academy spent more than two years working on dubbing this cartoon in English. It was the first Chinese-language animated film to be screened at Cannes and has become a source of pride in that country. This adaptation stays somewhat on script. Clinton Street Theater, Aug. 20.
5th Avenue: Waltz with Bashir (2008), Aug. 17-19.
Academy: Godzilla (1954), The NeverEnding Story (1984), Aug. 17-23.
Clinton: Confession, Theory, Actress (1971), Aug. 15; The Thief of Bagdad (1924), Aug. 21.
Hollywood: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), Aug. 18; Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011), Aug. 20.
Mission: Xanadu (1980), Polyester (1981), Aug. 16-20.
NW Film Center: The Last Movie (1971), Aug. 17-19; Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall Past Lives (2010), Aug. 20.
Comments