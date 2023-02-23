“The Year of the Dog,” Scored by Portland’s Tim Karplus, Is Opening at Oak Grove Cinemas

The Year of the Dog, a new independent film scored by Portland musician Tim Karplus, opens Friday, Feb. 24, at the Oak Grove 8 Cinema. The film stars Rob Grabow (who also wrote and directed) as Matt, an alcoholic who bonds with an athletically gifted rescue dog.

“Tim claims this was his film scoring debut, but I’m suspicious,” Grabow stated in a press release. “His ear is incredible, but equally important Tim’s score heightens the film’s narrative and the characters emotional states reinforcing a scene and a film’s broader thematic subtexts. He created something really special with this score.”

Karplus graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in music and has lived in Portland for a decade. He is a co-founder of several bands (including The Tim Karplus Band), and a sound engineer for The Storyboard podcast (which was recognized by The New York Times).

The Year of the Dog (Courtesy of The Year of the Dog)

The Year of the Dog features a cast of noted actors, including film actor Jon Proudstar (Leon on Reservation Dogs), Lakota actor Michael Spears (Dances With Wolves, Skins, Reservation Dogs), and Broadway actor Aaron Finley (Moulin Rouge, Kinky Boots, Rock of Ages).

“The Year of the Dog is more than a feel-good dog film; it’s a heartwarming journey of forgiveness, finding purpose, being vulnerable, making connections, and ultimately healing,” Grabow said, adding that he hopes the film “inspires people to continue to open themselves up emotionally and to connect with those they love.”

Tickets are available at Oak Grove’s website.