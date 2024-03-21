Outside the Frame Is Partnering With the Oregon Historical Society for Spring Break Screenings and Filmmaking Workshops

For over a decade, the Portland nonprofit Outside the Frame has been helping homeless youth tell their stories on film, producing hundreds of video projects (including 2016′s seminal The Lost Boys of Portlandia).

Now, the organization is partnering with the Oregon Historical Society for Lights, Camera, History!, a free presentation and workshop series at OHS during Oregon’s spring break on Tuesday, March 26. Admission to OHS will also be free.

The event will be led by Outside the Frame filmmakers who will present their recent work and lead a discussion on homelessness, representation and social change. The all-ages program, which begins at noon, will include several five-minute films from genres such as documentary, narrative, comedy and music video. There will also be two filmmaking workshops at 2 pm (one focuses on narrative structure, the other on interviewing).

Outside the Frame was founded by artistic and executive director Nili Yosha, the daughter of a filmmaking couple from Tel Aviv. “I think homeless youth are the most underestimated people in our society,” Yosha told WW in 2020. “They need something to do, something to feel a part of, something to feel successful at, and the momentum just goes from there.”

That momentum has carried Outside the Frame through many compelling projects, including Looking Back, a film about school bullying, and Giving Tree, about one trans youth’s experience of being ostracized from her family.

“These films are good because the filmmakers are good,” Yosha said. “Making the movies reminds the youth what they’re worth, and seeing the films shows the public what they’re worth.”

Workshops are limited to 15 participants. You can register at ohs.org.