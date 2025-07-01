Fight the Nazis! Double Feature at Tomorrow Theater

This weekend marks America’s Independence Day, a time for celebration, togetherness and displays of patriotism. Nothing makes me feel more proud to be an American than fighting Nazis. They’re the worst, right? They’re mean, they’re obnoxious, and they don’t know crap about art or history. Luckily, the Tomorrow Theater agrees and wil showcase two of cinema antifa’s finest examples: The Sound of Music and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

On the surface, these films don’t have much in common. One is a grand romantic musical in which a novice nun (Julie Andrews) cares for a group of children and falls for their military-man father (Christopher Plummer). The other is a pulp adventure in which an archaeologist (Harrison Ford) races to keep a sacred artifact out of the Third Reich’s grasp.

However, there’s a lot that connects these classics. Both are about educators—Maria is a governess, Indiana Jones a professor. Both have great music—there’s no word better than “iconic” to describe, respectively, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s songs and John Williams’ score. Both open on shots of mountains. But their biggest commonality is, of course, a stern and unwavering hatred of Nazis. Sound of Music and Raiders both paint fascism as a plague that seeks to co-opt, pervert and destroy anything in its path, whether it’s the Von Trapp Family Singers’ joy or one of the holiest relics in Judaica.

If certain recent events have you down, The Sound of Music and Raiders of the Lost Ark may be the perfect tonic to lift your spirits and remind you of this eternal maxim: anyone can fight against evil and those Nazis are bound to lose, no matter who, when or where they pick a fight. Tomorrow Theater, July 5.

Also Playing:

