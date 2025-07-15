Get Your Reps In: “All About My Mother” Lets You Cry Like It’s 1999

All About My Mother (1999)

1999 was a watershed year in cinema, yielding a magnificent lineup of hit releases that celebrated the art form’s century of progress. It also established the new millennium’s boldest new voices, including Sam Mendes, the Wachowskis and M. Night Shyamalan. The Tomorrow Theater celebrates this era with its Summer of ’99 series, a collection of retro favorites that includes Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar’s breakthrough melodrama, All About My Mother, on July 17.

Manuela (Cecelia Roth) is a single mother whose life falls apart when her teenage son, Esteban (Eloy Azorín), dies in a tragic accident. Grief-stricken Manuela returns to her hometown of Barcelona, where she connects with friends old and new while tracking down Esteban’s estranged father (Toni Cantó), a transgender sex worker.

Almodóvar crams a season’s worth of telenovela plotlines into the film as Manuela and her circle navigate love, addiction, AIDS, faith, death and new life—lovingly illustrated in Almodóvar’s garish color palette and affinity for old Hollywood. The depiction of queer characters is especially noteworthy; in a time when trans people were often derided or vilified in media, All About My Mother was revolutionary for its matter-of-fact honesty on subjects that brings an implicit empathy and hammers in Almodóvar’s central themes of female friendship and community.

All About My Mother netted Spain an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film and introduced Almodóvar, who had made 13 movies prior to this, to a wider audience. Today it stands as a tragic, funny, gorgeous and uplifting tribute to mothers, actresses and women of all kinds. Tomorrow Theater, July 17.

