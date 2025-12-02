Get Your Reps In: “Carol” Is a Queer Christmas Neo-Classic for All

In the decade since Carol was released to rave reviews, it’s leveled up even further— becoming a holiday neo-classic and one of the 100 best films of the century, per The New York Times’ recent industry poll. And who could argue? Todd Haynes’ adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s 1952 novel is sumptuous, beguiling, extraordinarily textured, and earns part of its queer Christmas bona fides by rejecting traditional domesticity and having runaway lovers Carol (Cate Blanchett) and Therese (Rooney Mara) celebrate the season with the rarely seen Christmas road trip. “What town is this again?” Therese wonders aloud from bed after the night of their lives. (It’s Waterloo, Iowa.) Haynes deserves extra credit for turning Blanchett’s acting superpower—resting sphinx face—into the totemic image and attitude of an entire movie. Carol screens Dec. 7 at the Tomorrow Theater. It’s a free screening, but a donation of $15 to $25 is suggested, as all proceeds go to support Basic Rights Oregon.

Also Playing:

5th Avenue: Perfumed Nightmare (1977), Dec. 5–7. Academy: The Godfather (1972), The Maltese Falcon (1941) and Shrek (2001), Dec. 3 and 4. Eyes Wide Shut (1999), The Holiday (2006) and The Godfather Part II (1974), Dec. 5–10. Cinema 21: The Room (2003), Dec. 5. Cinemagic: Pom Poko (1994), Dec. 3. My Neighbor Totoro (1988), Dec. 4. Spirited Away (2000), Dec. 4. Silent Night, Deadly Night Part II (1987), Dec. 5. Die Hard (1988), Dec. 6 and 9. Tokyo Godfathers (2003), Dec. 7 and 8. Home Alone (1990), Dec. 8 and 9. Gremlins (1984), Dec. 5 and 6. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989), Dec. 6 and 7. The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992), Dec. 6 and 7. Black Christmas (1974), Dec. 7 and 8. Clinton: The Millennial Bee (1983), Dec. 3. Angel Dust (1994) with live score, Dec. 4. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), Dec. 5. The Sound of Music (1965), Dec. 6. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), Dec. 6. The Fog (1980), Dec. 7. Escape From New York (1981), Dec. 8. The Thing (1982), Dec. 9. Hollywood: Dial Code Santa Claus (1989), Dec. 3. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair (2003 and 2004), Dec. 4, 5, 8 and 9. Rushmore (1998), Dec. 6, 7 and 9. The Accidental Getaway Driver (2023), Dec. 6. Secretary (2002), Dec. 7. Sister Mary Explains It All (2001), Dec. 8. Tomorrow: Little Women (1994), Dec. 7.