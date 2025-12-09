Get Your Reps In: Find Yourself in “Big Trouble in Little China”

Willamette Week is in the middle of our most important annual fundraiser. As a local independent news outlet, we need your help.

Big Trouble in Little China (1986)

If you took the gag from Star Wars (1977) where Han Solo cockily chases the stormtroopers and then panics because there are actually too many, and turned that energy into an entire movie, you’d have Big Trouble in Little China. Indeed, possibly no movie hero has ever peacocked more convincingly but accomplished less than truck driver Jack Burton (Kurt Russell), whose friends Wang Chi (Dennis Dun) and Egg Shen (Victor Wong) lead the battle against the demon lord of the San Francisco underworld.

Directed by John Carpenter during one of the great filmmaking hot streaks of all time, Big Trouble is a rarely seen kind of action comedy—neither spoof nor satire and containing not a single moment of genuine sentiment. On the one hand, Carpenter takes the stormy atmosphere, breakneck pacing, kickass martial arts, and effects-driven spectacle of Big Trouble quite seriously, but whenever the movie would seem to slow down for exposition or character development, it slips into screwball comedy and intentional non sequiturs.

“This does what again exactly?” asks Jack, about to drink Egg Shen’s homebrewed serum before the climactic battle.

“Huge buzz!” the sorcerer replies. No further explanation given or needed. Gather a few archetypes and a cast that is visibly delighted, and all the other “rules” of action comedies are negotiable. Big Trouble in Little China screens Dec. 15 at Clinton Street Theater.

Also Playing:

