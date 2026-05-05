Movies

Get Your Reps In: ‘Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust’ Is an Ideal On-Ramp for the Anime-Curious

The 2000 film is certain to slake your thirst for all things spooky, undead, and downright badass.

By Morgan Shaunette
Vampire Hunter (IMDB)

Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust (2000)

It’s appropriate that the Academy Theater will be kicking off AniMay, its annual celebration of all things otaku, with Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust. The film was produced with an American audience in mind, making it both an ideal on-ramp for newcomers to the medium and longtime fans alike.

Based on the novel series by Hideyuki Kikuchi, Vampire Hunter D follows the adventures of its titular protagonist, a half-vampire mercenary who stalks creatures of the night in a post-apocalyptic future. Bloodlust sees D hired to rescue a kidnapped noblewoman from a bloodsucking fiend, only to learn the abduction may have been more consensual than he anticipated.

Bloodlust takes full advantage of its setting, mashing up different genres as it pleases. D himself is a classic knight errant with a gothic horror twist, racing against a clan of rival bounty hunters packing an arsenal of sci-fi gadgets. The action is beautifully stylized, showing off the heroes’ various talents without being too bloody or gruesome. Perhaps most surprisingly, Bloodlust has the courage to give its story a hopeful epilogue after a 90-minute adventure through operatic gloom and despair.

Whether you’re a weeaboo from way back or just a fan of dark fantasy, Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust is certain to slake your thirst for all things spooky, undead, and downright badass. Academy, May 8–14.

Also Playing:

5th Avenue: The Juniper Tree (1990), May 8–10. Academy: Apocalypse Now: Final Cut (1979), May 8-14. Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999), May 8-14. Cinemagic: Uncle Buck (1989), May 9, 11 and 13. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966), May 10 and 13. Sixteen Candles (1984), May 10, 12 and 14. Cinema 21: Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition (2026), May 7 and 9. The Room (2003), May 8. The Bad and the Beautiful (1952), May 9. WTO/99 (2025), May 13. Cult Classics: Serial Mom (1994), May 10. Hollywood: Taxi (2015) and Boca Vieja (2025), May 7. Chime (2024) and Serpent’s Path (1998) double feature, May 6-7. Casablanca (1942), May 8-13. Modern Romance (1981), May 8. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971), May 9 and 10. The Thing (1982), May 9. Mother’s Day (1980), May 10. The Rules of Attraction (2002), May 11. One-Armed Boxer (1972), May 12. Miles Ahead (2015), May 13. Tomorrow: TCB: The Toni Cade Bambara School of Organizing (2025), May 7. Serial Mom (1994), May 8. Twister (1996), May 9. Multiple Maniacs (1970) and Pink Flamingos (1972) double feature, May 10.

Morgan Shaunette

Morgan Shaunette

Morgan Shaunette is a contributor to Willamette Week.

Willamette Week’s reporting has real-life impact that changes laws, forces action by civic leaders, and drives compromised politicians from public office.

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