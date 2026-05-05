Get Your Reps In: ‘Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust’ Is an Ideal On-Ramp for the Anime-Curious

Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust (2000)

It’s appropriate that the Academy Theater will be kicking off AniMay, its annual celebration of all things otaku, with Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust. The film was produced with an American audience in mind, making it both an ideal on-ramp for newcomers to the medium and longtime fans alike.

Based on the novel series by Hideyuki Kikuchi, Vampire Hunter D follows the adventures of its titular protagonist, a half-vampire mercenary who stalks creatures of the night in a post-apocalyptic future. Bloodlust sees D hired to rescue a kidnapped noblewoman from a bloodsucking fiend, only to learn the abduction may have been more consensual than he anticipated.

Bloodlust takes full advantage of its setting, mashing up different genres as it pleases. D himself is a classic knight errant with a gothic horror twist, racing against a clan of rival bounty hunters packing an arsenal of sci-fi gadgets. The action is beautifully stylized, showing off the heroes’ various talents without being too bloody or gruesome. Perhaps most surprisingly, Bloodlust has the courage to give its story a hopeful epilogue after a 90-minute adventure through operatic gloom and despair.

Whether you’re a weeaboo from way back or just a fan of dark fantasy, Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust is certain to slake your thirst for all things spooky, undead, and downright badass. Academy, May 8–14.

Also Playing:

5th Avenue: The Juniper Tree (1990), May 8–10. Academy: Apocalypse Now: Final Cut (1979), May 8-14. Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999), May 8-14. Cinemagic: Uncle Buck (1989), May 9, 11 and 13. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966), May 10 and 13. Sixteen Candles (1984), May 10, 12 and 14. Cinema 21: Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition (2026), May 7 and 9. The Room (2003), May 8. The Bad and the Beautiful (1952), May 9. WTO/99 (2025), May 13. Cult Classics: Serial Mom (1994), May 10. Hollywood: Taxi (2015) and Boca Vieja (2025), May 7. Chime (2024) and Serpent’s Path (1998) double feature, May 6-7. Casablanca (1942), May 8-13. Modern Romance (1981), May 8. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971), May 9 and 10. The Thing (1982), May 9. Mother’s Day (1980), May 10. The Rules of Attraction (2002), May 11. One-Armed Boxer (1972), May 12. Miles Ahead (2015), May 13. Tomorrow: TCB: The Toni Cade Bambara School of Organizing (2025), May 7. Serial Mom (1994), May 8. Twister (1996), May 9. Multiple Maniacs (1970) and Pink Flamingos (1972) double feature, May 10.