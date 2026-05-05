In a Few Months, a Major Disruption Is Coming to Interstate 5 in Portland

The Rose Quarter and I-5 run through the heart of the Albina neighborhood.

For up to five weeks starting Sept. 11, all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the Rose Quarter will close for around-the-clock repairs, officials announced this week, setting the stage for a monumental disruption to Portland-area traffic.

During the period, southbound travelers can exit at North Broadway near Moda Center, but all other lanes will be diverted to Interstate 405 across the Fremont Bridge.

Officials with the Oregon Department of Transportation say they expect congestion to back up to Vancouver during commuter times.

“We’re encouraging long-distance travelers, including the freight industry, to take I-205 through the region,” David Kim, ODOT’s statewide project delivery manager, said in a written statement. “If you live in the area and can avoid the interstate during this time, you’ll save yourself a headache and help people who must commute get where they need to go.”

ODOT says construction crews will work 24 hours a day to conduct critical repairs and improve safety in the 2-mile section of I-5. They say the five-week closure is cheaper, faster and safer than the alternative of weekend work or partial repairs, which would last months.

The repair is set to focus on the elevated structures just south of Moda Center, which officials say have ruts, cracks and potholes. In addition to seismic improvements, crews will remove the concrete surface layer, conduct structural repairs to the base layer, and then replace the concrete surface. Officials say the concrete was last replaced in 1985.

A few details about the closure: