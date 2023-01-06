Oregon Children’s Theatre’s “Dragons Love Tacos” Opens Jan. 22

The dragons (and tacos) are coming. From Jan. 22 to Feb. 19, Oregon Children’s Theatre will present Dragons Love Tacos, which is based on Adam Rubin’s children’s book, at the Newmark Theatre.

“This production holds a special place in our hearts at OCT, as it was the last full production we produced before the COVID-19 pandemic forced our doors shut for several years,” stated Michael Hammerstrom, OCT’s director of marketing and development, in a press release. “This show transports us to a fantasy world where the problems we face aren’t quite so complicated, and there’s a simple lesson to be learned: Let’s not take life too seriously, one taco at a time.”

The play is about a young boy and his dog who encounter a quartet of hungry and hilarious dancing dragons. Oregon Children’s Theatre first produced Dragons Love Tacos in February 2020, and decided to bring it back due to popular demand.

In addition to public performances, OCT will is inviting schools for field trips: daytime performances of Dragons Love Tacos will be offered Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays (Jan. 24 through Feb. 17. Field trips can be booked online.

Costume Designer Sydney Dufka Forchielli, a veteran of the original production, is returning. “We wanted to stay true to the original illustrations while adding some wild unique creature details,” she said, “so I focused on taking advantage of the shapes in ways that our actors would be able to use on stage.” In fact, one of the dragons will be portrayed by a performer in a wheelchair.

The production will perform Saturdays at 2 and 5 pm, and Sundays at 11 am and 2 pm. Tickets (available at on OCT’s website) start at $22 and are on sale now; limited $5 tickets are available through the Regional Arts & Culture Council’s Arts for All rogram.