Weekly Comedy Show “It’s Gonna Be Okay” Celebrates a Decade of Laughter

Every Monday at 8pm, laughs emanate from the basement of The Eastburn. Within the small, red walled and wood paneled cellar, a revolving door of comedians both new and established entertain the small crowd, preserving a comedy space that will soon celebrate its belated ten year anniversary.

It’s Gonna Be Okay is a free, weekly comedy show that’s encouraged guffaws and belly laughs since its inception in 2013. Originally founded and hosted by Barbara Holm, Lewis Sequeira took over the event post-COVID. Now, the two work together to book exciting and inclusive talent to Eastburn’s basement venue, Eastburn Lounge.

On August 26, It’s Gonna Be Okay will celebrate its tenth anniversary—one year and one month late. The celebration will feature Portland bigwigs Adam Pasi, Mx. Dahlia Belle, and Arlo Weierhauser. Comedy sketches will also play a part in the show, as well an appearance from Holm and Lewis’ band, Guppies.

“We do try to cultivate this space where it’s not necessarily like any other comedy space, it’s kind of like we’re all friends,” Sequiera says. “That was something that was important to me going to the show before I was the host. It really felt like it was the most welcoming space in town and it was a place where I could see really great comedy that was comfortable and welcoming.”

It’s Gonna Be Okay is laser focused on booking artists that will perpetuate an inclusive environment. Holm and Sequeira generally discourage comedy which punches down by making jokes at the expense of marginalized communities. “We’re aspiring to the standard of comedy that doesn’t victimize,” Sequeira says. “The simplest way we try to put it is just ‘don’t be an asshole.’”

Instead of just cycling through the same pool of talent, It’s Gonna Be Okay is always looking for new acts to fill the bill. Partially out of a desire to promote new comedians, and partially out of necessity. “You can’t just rely on the same people all the time because they move on to other cities or other aspirations and there are new people coming up all the time,” Sequiera says. “It’s kind of incredible.”

Holm agrees, adding “There are a lot of funny, new comedians in Portland. There’s a lot of people just starting out that are great writers or have performing art experience.”

Sequeira handles booking, hosting, and promotion of It’s Gonna Be Okay. Holm ensures everything is going at a reasonable pace, assists with booking, and is someone Seqeira often turns to for input on the shows. Both Sequeira and Holm perform short sets every week, along with three other guests from around Portland.

Sequeira first began his work in comedy when he was 20 and living in Los Angeles. He wasn’t old enough to go to bars, so he often found himself waiting outside before his sets until his name was called. Following a bad breakup, Sequiera moved to Portland in hopes of starting a new life, naturally finding himself at an open mic at the now-defunct Brody Theater. That open mic ended up getting him more than just applause, because it’s where he met Holm, a fellow comedian who he’d later end up marrying.

“She was dating this guy at the time who grew very jealous of me that night because Barbara and I had really great chemistry off the bat,” Sequiera says. “Well, he was correct to be threatened by me as I would wind up marrying his girlfriend. It was years later long after he was out of the picture, but still.”

Holm entered the comedy world in 2009, eventually moving to Portland from Seattle in 2012. " I visited Portland many times before that and explored the shows and open mics and I loved the audiences here,” Holm says.

Since then, Holm has found a willing audience at The Eastburn. “I love having a space to perform and hang out with my friends,” Holm says. “EastBurn is an amazing bar and I have made some of my best friends there. The bar, the audience, and the other comedians make this a very special community of kindness, friendship, magic, and laughter.”

Post COVID, It’s Gonna Be Okay has struggled to recapture their pre-pandemic attendance rate. “Prior to the pandemic it was standing room only, people were spilling out of the boards,” Sequeira says. “It was tough to get a spot. You’d have to show up an hour early to get it.”

While the Eastburn may now look more like a bar than a can of sardines, It’s Gonna Be Okay is returning to a state of consistency. “Nowadays you got seats full and that feels pretty good, and we’re getting back in the green with the bar,” Sequeira says. “Consistently I hear from people coming to the show ‘I had no idea this was still here, I remember coming to the show years ago.’”

SEE IT: It’s Gonna Be Okay at The Eastburn Lounge, 1800 E Burnside St, 503-236-2876, facebook.com/igbokpdx/. 8 pm. Mondays. Free, 21+.