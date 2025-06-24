Downtown Ocean Art Installation Fathom Set to Close July 27

Fathom, the immersive multimedia ocean art installation created last winter by artist collective Roboto Octopodo, will go out with the tide on Sunday, July 27 when its final permit extension expires. RO previewed Fathom last February during that year’s Portland Winter Light Festival (a few of the festival’s founders are also RO members) and opened it as a semi-permanent fixture in downtown Portland later that May. Fathom’s popularity extended its runtime from a planned few weeks into more than a year of showing sights like a scale model kinetic whale sculpture, a laser harp and halls of optical illusions.

“We wanted to prove that we could create a financially sustainable immersive art experience that would act as a hub for the artistic community, employ creative talent, and be an economic and cultural catalyst—and we have,” Tyler FuQua, co-founder of Roboto Octopodo, said in a statement. “After a full year of successful operations, it’s time to focus on the future of Roboto Octopodo.”

While Fathom may be winding down, it doesn’t mean RO is about to leave downtown Portland.

Its next project, tentatively named Prism, will open in another location sometime next year according to Michelle David, RO’s director of communications. Prism’s proof of concept runs opened at Fan Expo Portland in January, and during this year’s PWLF in the building which last held Rock Bottom Brewery before the pandemic. The forest-themed world, inspired by Mount Tabor and Mount St. Helens, included an infinity room and a sculpted creature with tentacles and a human baby’s head. David clarified that like its working name, Prism’s concept and location are far from finalized, but teased that RO plans to make it three times the size of the 8,000 square foot former CVS storefront that Fathom transformed.

“Immersive spaces are bigger and better than ever these days, and we’re stoked to be a pioneer in it,” she says.

A series of closing events and parties have been planned to celebrate Fathom before it washes out like sea foam. Among others to still be announced, a late-night LGBTQ+ Pride party will be held on Friday, July 18, followed by a masks-required gathering for immunocompromised patrons on Saturday, July 19 and the afterparty for the annual Portlandia Mermaid Parade on Friday, July 25.

“FATHOM was always meant as a love letter to Portland’s revitalization,” David says. “We have an efficient plan for the future. We want to end on a high note.”

SEE IT: Fathom, 520 SW 4th Ave., 503-482-8208, roboocto.com. 3–10 pm Friday and Saturday, 1–10 pm Saturday, 1–8 pm Sunday. $22 general admission, $20 seniors, youth aged 4–12 and veterans with ID, $5 Art for All patrons and free for children under 3 or anyone within one week of their birthday.