1. Bar Miranda
827 SW 2nd Ave., 971-319-1184, barmirandapdx.com.
Tucked away in the mezzanine of a staid downtown food court, you'd never know there was a tropical retreat amid downtown's World Trade Center office buildings unless you were looking for it. The cocktail list is what you'd expect at a South American resort. During happy hour, a mojito should be in your hand—it is one of the most refreshing in town.
Read the full review: Bar Miranda Is a South American Vacation Hidden in a Downtown Portland Food Court.
2. Wonderly
4727 NE Fremont St., 503-288-4520, wonderlypdx.com.
The market for upscale cocktail spots with a casual twist is oversaturated, but Wonderly manages to pull off something fairly special. The design has a mellow West Coast aesthetic, while the drink list flirts with the trend of "classic cocktails plus something extra." The Wonderly old-fashioned blends a trio of well-known whiskeys with rum bitters and orange oil for a smoky, citrusy concoction.
Read the full review: A Fancy Cocktail Bar on Northeast Fremont? Somehow, Wonderly Makes It Work.
3. Pink Rabbit
232 NW 12th Ave., pinkrabbitpdx.com.
Portland's second bar named after a National song, Pink Rabbit has an appropriately crimson hue, with lush, velvety furniture, a glam-rock soundtrack and a drink called What Did Harvard Teach You, which evens out the smoky burn of scotch with honey, lemon, ginger and sparkling lambrusco. The Rabbit also serves pork tonkatsu sliders (three for $10) with a sweet and spicy slaw perfect for soaking up the booze.
4. Jinx
3000 NE Killingsworth St., 503-288-8075, jinxpdx.com.
Though full of high-end culinary hot spots, the restaurants dotting Northeast Killingsworth and 30th Avenue offer little solace for housebound punk parents in need of escape. Enter Jinx. With a clutch of newish pinball machines and a modestly priced kids' menu, there's plenty to keep the offspring occupied while unwinding with a $3 Miller High Life tallboy as the Buzzcocks and Suicide play on the stereo.
Read the full review: For Housebound Punk Parents in Need of an Escape, Jinx Is a Godsend.
5. Avenue 23 Tap & Table
1620 NW 23rd Ave., 503-755-5055.
Taking over the space recently vacated by one of the city's oldest brewpubs, Lompoc Tavern, the Northwest Portland outpost of Tap & Table won't eclipse Breakside as the best place in the neighborhood to get a beer, but the 16 taps are diverse and gratifying, with equal attention paid to mainstays like Ecliptic and Fort George as well as relative newcomers like Ruse and Rosenstadt.
