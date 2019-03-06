1. Studio One Theaters
3945 SE Powell Blvd., 971-271-8142, studioonetheaters.com
The long-gestating passion project of Cinetopia founder Rudyard Coltman and his wife, Shelly, is a luxe cinema, bar and music venue, not necessarily in that order. Each screening room is a pretend penthouse themed around six of the planet's more enviable urban centers, and the restaurant space serves 50 wine varieties, local beers and bowls of sublime gourmet popcorn.
Read the full review: Studio One Theaters Is a Luxe Cinema, Bar and Music Venue, Not Necessarily in That Order.
2. Bar Miranda
827 SW 2nd Ave., 971-319-1184, barmirandapdx.com.
Tucked away in the mezzanine of a staid downtown food court, you'd never know there was a tropical retreat amid downtown's World Trade Center office buildings unless you were looking for it. The cocktail list is what you'd expect at a South American resort. During happy hour, a mojito should be in your hand—it is one of the most refreshing in town.
Read the full review: Bar Miranda Is a South American Vacation Hidden in a Downtown Portland Food Court.
3. Pink Rabbit
232 NW 12th Ave., pinkrabbitpdx.com.
Portland's second bar named after a National song, Pink Rabbit has an appropriately crimson hue, with lush, velvety furniture, a glam-rock soundtrack and a drink called What Did Harvard Teach You, which evens out the smoky burn of scotch with honey, lemon, ginger and sparkling lambrusco. It also serves pork tonkatsu sliders (three for $10) with a sweet and spicy slaw perfect for soaking up the booze.
4. Jinx
3000 NE Killingsworth St., 503-288-8075, jinxpdx.com.
Though full of high-end culinary hot spots, Northeast Killingsworth and 30th Avenue offer little solace for housebound punk parents in need of escape. Enter Jinx. With a clutch of newish pinball machines and modestly priced kids' menu, there's plenty to keep the offspring occupied while unwinding with a $3 Miller High Life tallboy as the Buzzcocks and Suicide play on the stereo.
Read the full review: For Housebound Punk Parents in Need of an Escape, Jinx Is a Godsend.
5. Wonderly
4727 NE Fremont St., 503-288-4520, wonderlypdx.com.
The market for upscale cocktail spots with a casual twist is oversaturated, but Wonderly manages to pull off something fairly special. The design has a mellow West Coast aesthetic, while the drink list flirts with the trend of "classic cocktails plus something extra." The Wonderly old-fashioned blends a trio of well-known whiskeys with rum bitters and orange oil for a smoky, citrusy concoction that's stiff enough to give your sinuses a real wake-up call.
Read the full review: A Fancy Cocktail Bar on Northeast Fremont? Somehow, Wonderly Makes It Work.
