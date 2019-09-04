1. Ancestry Brewing
4334 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-764-9574, ancestrybrewing.com.
Ancestry Brewing dropped anchor in a beer desert three years ago, and has been throwing out life preservers to parched neighborhoods ever since. Now the company is docked in the far reaches of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, in a sprawling ground-floor space beneath three stories of apartments. You'll find generous pours in a sampler that arrives on a steel tray shaped like the metal flank in the logo. Take your 10-pound drink holster to the hidden patio and it might motivate you to look into locking down a lease.
Read the full review: Ancestry Brewing's Third Taproom Docks Along Southeast Hawthorne.
2. Shine Distillery & Grill
4232 N Williams Ave., 503-384-2585, shinedistillerygrill.com.
It was probably only a matter of time before Williams Avenue got a shiny new two-story bar that looks teleported from the Pearl. While most distilleries are boutique affairs relegated to minimal storefronts or corners of industrial spaces, the menu and ambience at Shine should give brewpubs like Breakside and 10 Barrel a run for their money.
Read the full review: Shine Distillery Applies the Brewpub Formula to a House of Spirits.
3. Hey Love
920 E Burnside St., 503-206-6223, heylovepdx.com.
Hey Love is a timeless tropical bar so lush and cozy it feels like a secret botanical garden hidden in the lobby of the new Jupiter Next Hotel. Guests with or without a room key can find boozy slushies, super-fizzy highballs, and tiki-ish drinks 365 days a year at most hours of the day.
4. Oakshire Beer Hall
5013 NE 42nd Ave., 971-323-1414, oakbrew.com.
It used to be you had to drive more than 100 miles to Eugene to sample the full breadth of Oakshire Brewing's creative offerings. Now you just have to find your way to Cully. Housed in the former Old Salt space, the 32 taps at Oakshire Beer Hall—with a whopping 22 of them pouring beer made in Eugene—provide the neighborhood with a much-needed hub for quality kegs, plus killer Guamanian food from Ed Sablan's new Biba Chamoru Kitchen.
5. Misdemeanor Meadows
6920 SE 52nd Ave., 503-206-8556, misdemeanor-meadows.business.site.
If you've been missing the Know, then consider Misdemeanor Meadows your new home. True, its location in the far-flung Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood means it's probably too out of the way to become Portland's next great punk hang, but it gets all the details right: comic book pages lacquered into the bartop, images of idols like Lemmy and GG Allin hanging on the walls and, at any given moment, either the Misfits, Minor Threat or Dead Kennedys on the house speakers.
Read the full review: If You've Been Missing the Know, Misdemeanor Meadows Welcomes You Home.
