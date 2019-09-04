If you've been missing the Know, then consider Misdemeanor Meadows your new home. True, its location in the far-flung Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood means it's probably too out of the way to become Portland's next great punk hang, but it gets all the details right: comic book pages lacquered into the bartop, images of idols like Lemmy and GG Allin hanging on the walls and, at any given moment, either the Misfits, Minor Threat or Dead Kennedys on the house speakers.