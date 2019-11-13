In Portland's competitive strip club scene, naked flesh alone isn't going to cut it as a business model. You've got to have a hook. Whiskey Club markets a pseudo-speakeasy vibe, with a lack of explicit signage out front about what kind of business you're entering. It's the rare club that encourages you to grab a drink and chill awhile. Even rarer, there's a skylight above the VIP couches, meaning, depending on the time of day, patrons can either see natural light or the stars while getting a private dance.