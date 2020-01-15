At this sleek subterranean gin bar—it prefers "gastro cocktail bar"—veteran mixologist Robbie Wilson spreads the joys of juniper berries to bargoers west of the Willamette. For those who know little of the details that distinguish one type of gin from another, the list of about a dozen $13 cocktails serves as a safe point of entry. As basic as it is, the Botanist G&T should be the go-to for anyone who's familiar with the timeless pleasure of a simple gin drink.