This isn't the first time a public crisis has made people turn to bikes in droves, according to Michael Andersen, a senior researcher at the policy think tank Sightline Institute. In the 1940s, an oil shortage led lawmakers in the Netherlands to move away from automobiles and form policy geared toward greener transportation. In the 1970s, Portland invested in the environment after yet another oil shortage, and with that came the city's first Bicycle Master Plan.