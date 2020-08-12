What's old is new but what's new is really new. E-bikes and e-scooters are ubiquitous on Portland's streets, but have you ever ridden an electric skateboard? What about an electric unicycle? We dove into the growing subculture of "e-skaters," who are tricking out their rides with motors, batteries and remote controls in order to go faster for longer—and, in some cases, nearly blowing themselves up along the way.