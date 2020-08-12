The first thing that drew Christian to Moxi Skates was the way they looked. "I love that they come in so many different colors," she says. "They're a little bit more stylish, and you can really begin to play with customizing your look." For her, that meant handpainting her skates with flames. She mostly uses her skates for park skating, but recommends them for all-around use, partly because of their customizability. "There's some other cool skates out there, but the quality just isn't as awesome," she says. "You might want to have a different setup if you're a skatepark skater versus a rink skater versus you just want to skate long-distance outdoors."