Enthusiasts use them for their morning commutes—Green used to ride from Vancouver to work in Portland over the Glenn Jackson Bridge, regardless of weather. There are races, including an uphill version of the Tour de Maryhill, where traditional skaters belt down the famous Maryhill Loops Road just north of the Columbia River in Washington. A 450-member group called the Portland EBoarding Crew meets on Friday nights near OMSI and goes tearing around town on their rigs—that includes skateboard-style vehicles, electric unicycles and "one wheels," which have a single fat wheel in the middle and don't require a remote to operate.