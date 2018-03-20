Sammich is all about the house giardiniera. That spicy, pickled mix of chilies, pepper, celery and carrots is the flavor of Chicago, available everywhere from hot dog shops to Potbelly to Subway franchises. At her East Burnside sandwich spot—plastered with Cubbies and ‘Hawks wall art and fronted by a smoker full of beef and bacon—Texan-Chicagoan Melissa McMillan’s housemade mix is the light, bright, quick-pickled and thin-sliced North Chicago variety. That giardiniera adds crunch, spice, and acid to everything from her “Cubbie Cubano” to the burger, albacore sandwich and Italian beef. That Italian beef is our favorite version in town. Her jus—pronounced “juice,” in open defiance of the French—is deep, rich, fresh daily and well-seasoned, a balance difficult to achieve and especially to maintain. The beef, roasted and sliced in-house, is tender and just a bit on the fatty side. And the hoagie buns have the right amount of rubber in them to stand up to the jus without dissolving into fluff: McMillan worked with a baker at Philippe’s Bread and Lardo to get just the right texture, rolling through countless attempts to get just the right elasticity.

Cheeseburger, tots and lemonade at Bottle Rocket, $13

1207 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 971-279-4663. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily.