Three Easy Cannabis-Infused Recipes for Fall

Marionberry Cannabis Bramble by Liv Vasquez
Yields 4 servings
Ingredients
½ cup fresh marionberries
1 alcohol-based cannabis tincture measuring less than 10 mg THC/CBD per dropper; 1-to-1 ratio for best results
1 oz. real cherry juice (not grenadine)
1 oz. simple syrup, maple or agave
1.5 oz. fresh lemon juice
4 lemon twists
2 bottles of ginger beer
Instructions
In a cocktail shaker, muddle marionberries with cherry juice, lemon juice and simple syrup or agave until broken up and they release their juice. Double-strain, using a fine mesh strainer, to remove seeds. Fill three or four rocks glasses with ice. Divide blackberry mix among the glasses. Add one dropperful of tincture per glass to ensure each glass is evenly dosed. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with a blackberry and lemon twist.
Canna Spiced Fried Apples by Megon Dee-Cave (Oracle Infused)
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
3 tbsp. cannabis butter
4 Macintosh or Fuji apples, peeled and sliced
⅓ cup brown sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
¼ cup lemon juice
½ tsp. cardamom
¼ tsp. cloves
Pinch of sea salt
Instructions
Melt cannabutter in a pan on medium heat. Add sliced apples, brown sugar, lemon juice, cardamom, cloves and cinnamon. Simmer over medium low heat until bubbly. Continue cooking for 10 to 20 minutes—depending on how thick you cut your apples—until apples are tender. Finish with pinch of sea salt. If you would like more syrup with your apples just increase your butter and brown sugar. Serve with pancakes or fall cheese plate or stirred into yogurt.
Fancy Fall Pumpkin Chia Seed Pudding by Andi Bixel (Drip Sweets)
Serves 4
Ingredients
1½ cups of milk (or coconut milk for a
non-dairy option)
¾ cup pumpkin puree
4-8 tbsp. maple syrup (use more or less
depending on desired sweetness)
1½ tsp. vanilla extract
1 tsp. cinnamon
½ tsp. nutmeg
½ tsp. allspice
½ tsp. cloves
1 tsp. ground ginger
⅛ tsp. sea salt
⅓ cup chia seeds
4 tsp. of cannabis-infused coconut oil
Instructions
Place the milk, pumpkin puree, maple syrup, all the spices and salt into a blender. Blend until smooth, about 30 seconds. Pulse in chia seeds so they are well-distributed, then pour into jars or bowls. Cover and refrigerate overnight or until firm. Try topped with coconut flakes, whipped cream and candied nuts.
