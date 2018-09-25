Three Easy Cannabis-Infused Recipes for Fall

Melt cannabutter in a pan on medium heat. Add sliced apples, brown sugar, lemon juice, cardamom, cloves and cinnamon. Simmer over medium low heat until bubbly. Continue cooking for 10 to 20 minutes—depending on how thick you cut your apples—until apples are tender. Finish with pinch of sea salt. If you would like more syrup with your apples just increase your butter and brown sugar. Serve with pancakes or fall cheese plate or stirred into yogurt.