Liv Vasquez Wants Her Highbrow Edibles to Show the World That Stoner Culture Isn't Just Brownies and Basements

"Every time I feed people, I have people come up to me saying, 'I didn't know edibles could be like that. I didn't know the experience could be like that, and I feel great,'" Vasquez says. "Then maybe you go back to Ohio or Chicago and tell your friends and you all vote for [legalization] because you're like, 'It's not that bad. It's not that seedy. I see the benefits of it in Portland.' It's a domino effect."