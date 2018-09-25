Cannabis Concentrates are Getting More Accessible. Before Taking Your First Dab, Here's What You Should Know

It's going to be much less harsh on your lungs and your body as a whole. Other benefits, obviously, are medicinal. If someone is truly using a product for medicinal purposes, usually flower doesn't get them to that medicinal level they need to be at, so that's why they turn to a more concentrated product, like an extract, so they can receive their medicine appropriately rather than having to smoke massive amounts of flower. From a flavor aspect and a health aspect, I think it's a wise choice, if used appropriately.